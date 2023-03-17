Disney+'s Daredevil Reboot: First Look at Matt Murdock on Set (Photos)

Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, started production in New York City, and new photos provided audiences' first look at Matt Murdock himself.

The highly anticipated revival has only been filming for just over a week in New York City, but fans have been chomping at the bits for any new details they can possibly surmise.

One of the production's first locations seemed to be at a courtroom, which lines up with not only the titular character's job but also the rumored additional focus on Matt Murdock's life as a lawyer.

Even more recently, Margarita Levieva was spotted on set for the Disney+ project. The actress is rumored to be a love interest for one of the show's leads—in this case, likely for Murdock.

Now, the man himself was spotted on set in character.

Matt Murdock Goes to Court in Disney+ Reboot

Marvel

Thanks to Twitter user @setfiendr37965, fans now have their first look at Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock filming on location for Daredevil: Born Again.

While it's impossible to tell what is happening in the scene, the actor is clearly dressed in Murdock attire:

Charlie Cox on 'Daredevil: Born Again' set

The production is also right in front of the New York State Supreme Court building in Manhattan, which is exactly where a lawyer might find themselves quite frequently in NYC.

New York City

Fans took a picture with Cox himself as he was on a break from filming:

Charlie Cox with fans on 'Daredevil: Born Again' set

Who Else Might Be Spotted on Daredevil: Born Again Set?

While it's hard to draw any notable conclusions from such little context, many fans will likely be happy to see all the pieces click back into place. The real question is, when might Charlie Cox be seen in his superhero attire?

With all this attention on the NYC production, it also feels like it's a matter of time before some other big appearances are glimpsed, such as the return of Jon Bernthal's Punisher or the involvement of Alaqua Cox's Echo. Maybe there'll even be a surprise cameo for fans to witness—perhaps that of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

There are also rumors that a mystical superhero, perhaps White Tiger, will play a key role in Born Again. If true, there's a possibility the audience will get its first look at the character via set photos like the ones above.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently set to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.