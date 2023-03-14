Disney+'s Daredevil Reboot Adds Yet Another MCU Superhero (Rumor)

A new rumor revealed another MCU superhero who will join Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again will see Marvel's Man Without Fear take on his first solo outing under Marvel Studios, and star Charlie Cox already teased potential MCU cameos to come in the 18-episode season.

As production gets underway in New York City, the show just recently added another Marvel superhero with Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Unsurprising MCU Superhero Returns in Disney+'s Daredevil (Rumor)

The Direct

Above the Line's Jeff Sneider shared on The Hot Mic podcast that he has heard Alaqua Cox's Echo will appear in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

This rumor will come as no surprise to many after The Hollywood Reporter recently claimed Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will have "key" roles to play in Disney+'s Echo as they appear in multiple episodes.

The Hawkeye spin-off will reportedly set up the events of Born Again which sees the return of both Cox's Matt Murdock and D'Onofrio's Wilson Wisk.

The pair were both spotted in the Echo trailer that was privately screened to attendees at Marvel Studios' D23 panel in September 2022.

Currently, following delays due to a troubled development, the six-episode Echo has a reported release window of early 2024, seemingly coming just before Daredevil: Born Again kicks off its 18-episode season next Spring.

How Echo Fits Into Daredevil: Born Again

The Direct

Marvel has been making a point of building up the connection between Daredevil and Echo lately, having just recently launched a new comic team-up series starring the two street-level heroes. This likely comes as an intentional set-up for Matt Murdock and Maya Lopez sharing the screen in Born Again.

Following the end of Hawkeye, Echo has a bone to pick with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin after discovering he was responsible for her father's death. Obviously, Daredevil already has his own feud going with the New York crime boss, perfectly setting them up to work together across Echo and Born Again to bring him down.

Although Echo and Daredevil will likely develop a superhero partnership, their relationship probably won't delve into the romantic as it has previously in the comics since Murdock is seemingly pushing 40 years old in the MCU while Lopez is only in her twenties, which would make for a strange age gap.

Perhaps Daredevil will serve as a mentor to Echo as she makes the switch from Tracksuit Mafia commander to street-level superhero. The Man Without Fear could even help her learn to work around her deafness just as he has done with his blindness while also teaching some new martial arts tricks.

It's currently unclear exactly how important Echo will be in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, although it's easy to see her showing up for at least a few episodes. After all, Born Again has a record-breaking 18-episode season to work with, so there's plenty of time for many characters to dip in and out throughout its run.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ in Spring 2024.