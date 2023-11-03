First Look at Charlie Cox's 2024 Daredevil Return Revealed

Marvel Studios released the first look at Charlie Cox's 2024 return as Daredevil in Disney+'s Echo.

The British actor's third appearance as Matt Murdock under Marvel Studios will come with a "key" role in next year's Hawkeye spin-off Echo ahead of Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

First Look at Charlie Cox's Next Daredevil Appearance

During the first official trailer for Echo, fans caught a blink-and-you-miss-it first look at Charlie Cox's Daredevil back in action for 2024's first MCU Disney+ series.

Marvel Studios

Clearly, Daredevil isn't wearing the vibrant yellow and red suit from She-Hulk - instead, he appears to be in something darker and more akin to his Netflix suit. Past rumors have claimed Cox will be “rocking a red and black” superhero suit in Echo, which may be the case here although the lighting leaves it hard to tell.

Marvel Studios

Daredevil looks to be fighting off a tough adversary, who may well be Echo herself, and pulling off some of his iconic acrobatics in the process.

Marvel Studios

Echo will reportedly lead directly into Charlie Cox's first Marvel Studios solo outing, Daredevil: Born Again, with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin also taking on a major role as an uncle-like figure to Maya Lopez.

Marvel Studios

D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk has been rumored to feature in four episodes of Echo, as the 2024 series will tease his anti-vigilante agenda and political aspirations as he prepares to run for mayor of New York City.

How Does Charlie Cox's Daredevil Play Into Echo?

One of the most important leads of Echo appears to be Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin due to his close connection to Maya Lopez, essentially serving as an uncle-like figure to her before she caused his eye injury for killing her father.

As Charlie Cox's Daredevil has a long history with Kingpin, he will likely come into play through the crime boss, and perhaps even end up teaming up with Echo as a result of their common enemy.

A rumor once claimed Daredevil would be looking for his former ally Jessica Jones in Echo, but it appears that role may have been replaced with Jon Bernthal's Punisher ahead of his big return in Daredevil: Born Again.

But one thing is for sure, Cox appears to be more than just an MCU cameo to draw attention to Echo, as he seems to be an important part of the story as Marvel Studios lays the groundwork for Born Again - which is currently being reworked.

As Echo has been confirmed as TV-MA (the television equivalent of R-rated) akin to the Netflix shows, Daredevil will be able to get just as brutal and violent as he once could with his next appearance and hopefully into Born Again as well.

Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.