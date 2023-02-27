Daredevil Star Spotted In NYC for Disney+ Reboot Filming (Photo)

Daredevil's Charlie Cox has been spotted in New York City for Daredevil: Born Again coming to Disney+.

With a release date of Spring 2024, the production plan for this MCU reboot is unlike any other.

In addition to filming in Daredevil's own backyard of New York City, Born Again promises a record-breaking 18-episode season.

While cameras are expected to roll at any time, a new video of Daredevil star Chalie Cox is evidence that the reboot is officially underway.

Daredevil Star in NYC for Born Again Shoot

In a Twitter video shared via CoveredGeekly, Matt Murdock's Charlie Cox can be seen in New York City ahead of the filming start date for the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again coming to Disney+.

Principal photography was expected to begin in February and span most of 2023.

Cox will be joined by Kingpin's Vincent D'Onofrio, as well as other previously reported actors including Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Nikki M. James.

The Devil Returns to Hell's Kitchen

While the photos and video don't show Cox on-set, the fact that he's in New York City is proof that the filming is imminent for the anticipated Disney+ series.

It's also worth noting that a potential Born Again star, Royce Johnson, posted an image of himself in a police uniform with the caption "...somewhere in New York."

Since Johnson played officer Brett Mahoney in several episodes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones on Netflix, it's possible that the "somewhere" he's referring to is actually Hell's Kitchen.

Fans are hoping to learn more about what Marvel Studios has planned for the Man Without Fear and just who all is set to appear once filming officially begins.

Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ in Spring 2024.