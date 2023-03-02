Daredevil Actors Hit the Gym for Disney+ Reboot (Photos)

Daredevil's Charlie Cox and Kingpin's Vincent D'Onofrio have been pictured in the gym as production nears on Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox is currently gearing up for the New York City shoot for the 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again which is expected to run right through to the end of the year. Since reprising his Man Without Fear role under Marvel Studios, Cox has already worked on Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, Echo, and now Born Again.

Nonetheless, the work Cox and his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio have been putting in for the Disney+ reboot appears to be more intense than ever. The Daredevil actor has even been seen going through MMA training to prepare himself for the intense action scenes to come in Born Again.

Daredevil and Kingpin Actors Train Hard for Disney+ Reboot

Trainer Naqam Washington provided exclusive images from the gym with Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to the #WeSavedDaredevil Twitter account.

The account first shared an image of Washington with Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox to show off his time in the gym.

Naqam Washington

It was followed up one day later with a picture of the trainer and Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio, showing that he too is getting into form for the giant crime boss.

Naqam Washington

The looks at Cox and D'Onofrio in the gym come just days after the former was spotted in New York City where production was expected to commence in February and run through most of 2023.

D'Onofrio updated fans on the production status on February 7 as he confirmed they were in pre-production and "not quite shooting yet." With March having now come about, it's unclear if filming on the Disney+ reboot has yet begun.

Charlie Cox has been undergoing MMA training for his Daredevil return as far back as October 2022 as he had a desire to "train exactly like a fighter" for Born Again, according to his trainer Chris Fields:

"It has been great working with Charlie over the last while, helping him prepare for his next role. I was a little hesitant when I was first asked, as my expertise is being a coach to fighters. But after meeting Charlie, I quickly realized he wanted to train exactly like a fighter. He returned to the gym after each tough session I put him through and I was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn - the same characteristics needed to be an elite fighter."

Kingpin Action Coming to Daredevil: Born Again?

Obviously, as the lead superhero, Charlie Cox's hard fitness training should come as no surprise to fans. With how busy Marvel Studios are keeping the British actor between a ten-month shoot on Born Again and other MCU appearances, Cox probably doesn't find himself taking extended breaks from his routine for long.

What's more interesting here is how Vincent D'Onofrio is training to get into shape for his role as Kingpin - a famously gigantic crime boss. The actor was previously pictured in the gym right around the time he was rumored to be returning as Wilson Fisk in Echo, which he has since been confirmed for.

D'Onofrio's fitness efforts seem to imply he will not just be a crime boss behind a desk in Echo and Born Again, and will actually be getting in on the action.

Fisk had memorable fights in both Daredevil and Hawkeye, and it now looks like he will have more to come in the Disney+ reboot, perhaps even a rematch with Cox's hero.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.