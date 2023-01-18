Marvel Studios' Daredevil Reboot Adds 6th Cast Member

A new cast member has joined Marvel Studios' upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel made legions of fans beyond thrilled when it announced that both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would be returning to their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin for an 18-episode show on Disney+.

Additionally, Michael Gandolfini was then cast in an unknown role. Many theorize that he could be playing Richard Fisk, Kingpin’s son in the comics.

Joining him were also Sandrine Holt and Margarita Levieva. Information on their roles was unknown, but the common belief seemed to be that both could be love interests to the series' leading characters.

Now, another has joined the highly anticipated series.

Disney+'s Daredevil Adds Another Actor

Nikki M. James

In a new report, Deadline shared that Nikki M. James has been cast in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Details on her role in the show are being kept under wraps.

James is known for her previous work on The Good Fight, Proven Innocent, and Apple TV's Severance and also won a Tony Award in 2011 for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for her role in Broadway's The Book of Mormon.

Alongside the leading stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, she joins other previously reported actors Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva.

