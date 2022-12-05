Disney+'s Daredevil Reboot Casts New Love Interests (Report)

Disney+ will host the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios series Daredevil: Born Again, which reportedly just cast two new actresses as love interests.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are deep in preparations for their exciting returns as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again, the first Daredevil-centric project since leaving Netflix. And as filming looks to span throughout almost all of 2023, having the MCU’s biggest one-season episode count by a wide margin, Marvel is also moving forward with signing new cast members for the new series.

Only days ago, The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini became the newest cast member to join Cox and D’Onofrio, with reports saying he’d play one of the series’ key roles.

Now, those three actors have a couple of new names with which to get familiar on-screen for their Disney+ story.

MCU Daredevil Show Casts New Stars

Two new love interests have seemingly been cast in Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.

The outlet noted that actresses Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt have joined Daredevil's cast as potential "love interests" for the show's leading characters, although the report didn't specify which characters.

Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt

Who Will New Stars Play in Disney+'s Daredevil?

Daredevil is known for having a number of love interests in the comics, which has already been shown in his live-action adventures. In Netflix's Daredevil series, he had romantic relationships with both Karen Page and Elektra, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a quick fling for Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters after teaming up to take down Leap-Frog.

Based on the two actresses' backgrounds, a couple of potential options appear to be Milla Donovan (who is blind just like Matt Murdock) or Kristen McDuffie (another lawyer who's worked with Matt on numerous occasions). However, with this casting being for two separate love interests, one of the actresses could potentially be playing someone in a relationship with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

During D'Onofrio's time in Hawkeye, nothing was mentioned about the Kingpin's longtime main love interest, Vanessa, who may still come back into play whether she's played by Ayelet Zurer from the Netflix series or not. This could open the door for either a recast of Vanessa, Kingpin's current wife from the comics (Mary Walker), or a new original character that hasn't been seen before.

Regardless of who the actresses wind up playing, these love interests should be a key part of the story as Matt Murdock comes back for his own solo series during the MCU's Phase 5. With an MCU-record 18 episodes in the show's first season, there will be more than enough time to explore those relationships thoroughly.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.