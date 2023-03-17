MCU: Daredevil's New Love Interest Spotted on Disney+ Set (Photo)

As Daredevil: Born Again starts up production ahead of its MCU debut, Matt Murdock's new love interest was seen in pictures for the first time on the Disney+ show's set.

Following appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, Daredevil is getting his first solo project under the Marvel Studios banner with a record-breaking 18 episodes to go with it.

Casting has also been a hot topic for Born Again, with numerous reports detailing the new stars that will help Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio continue their run as the iconic Daredevil/Kingpin duo.

And with filming set to last for the vast majority of 2023, fans are about to get a peek into some of the biggest stars and moments from this story as the Man Without Fear makes his long-awaited comeback.

Daredevil's Love Interest Seen on MCU Set

@DDBAbts shared a new behind-the-scenes photo showing Margarita Levieva on the set of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, which comes shortly after fans saw the first look at Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock.

Levieva is seen in this picture wearing a heavy jacket over her costume, which is being covered in order to hide who she's playing in this series.

Twitter

Levieva was reported to have a role in the show alongside Sandrine Holt, with both of them revealed to be playing love interests to Daredevil: Born Again's main characters.

Given that Holt will play the role of Vanessa Fisk, Kingpin's wife from the comics, Holt will almost certainly play Matt Murdock's new love interest.

When Will Daredevil: Born Again Roles Be Revealed?

Particularly with reports noting that Daredevil: Born Again won't bring back certain characters from its Netflix counterpart, many fans are anxious to find out who exactly Margarita Levieva is playing in this series. Whether it's a recast of Karen Page, Elektra, or a completely new character, her role will be one that keeps fans on high alert as the series moves further into development.

With the Disney+ series now neck-deep into filming, the big question now is when these new roles will be revealed, especially considering the news that Born Again will more than likely face delays.

Disney recently removed the release windows for multiple Phase 5 series, which included Daredevil: Born Again, as the company re-evaluates its strategy for releasing MCU content.

Whether this changes Daredevil's MCU story at all is still unknown, but set photos like this will keep the intrigue alive.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently slated for a release in Spring 2024, with a second season also possibly on the cards.