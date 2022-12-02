Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Receives Promising Update

Details of Michael Gandolfini's contract may have revealed Daredevil: Born Again's potential second season.

The return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the biggest stories of the post-Infinity Saga era. Spider-Man: No Way Home was collecting the wood, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law lit the match, and the announcement of Daredevil: Born Again was the perennial fuel on the fire.

Fans are in for an 18-episode ride with the Devil in Hell's Kitchen releasing in Spring 2024. With new actors being added to the roster, details of their contracts might be giving hints about the long-term plans for one of the red brand's greatest assets.

Daredevil's Michael Gandolfini Gets Season 2 Option

Marvel Studios

Recently-cast Daredevil: Born Again star Michael Gandolfini (Sons of Newark) has an option on his contract for future appearances and multiple seasons with Marvel Studios, according to Murphy's Multiverse. While this does not explicitly mean that a future project HAS to be Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, it is the best bet.

This is great news for fans who are excited for the return of Daredevil in the streaming arena as it suggests that not only is there a desire from Marvel Studios and Disney+ for a Season 2, but the wheels are in motion with planning.

It is also reported that actor Colin Woodell (Flight Attendant) has signed a one-and-done deal with Marvel Studios for Born Again. This is a non-direct clue to the types of characters these actors will be portraying.

Charles Murphy reported a similar story about Loki receiving a Season 2 and that ended up being accurate.

The Future of Marvel Streaming

Marvel Studios

Of course, fans would be excited to know that Season 2 is in the works for Daredevil: Born Again. Production has yet to begin and it was already the first series picked in The Direct Podcast Most Anticipated Phase 5 Project draft.

But this early planning of a second season for a show that is already going to be Marvel Studios' longest single season yet (with an 18-episode season) may be a sign of something more.

The first phase of MCU projects on Disney+ came with ups and downs depending on the viewer. While few projects were universally loved or hated, the fact that there were seven live-action series, two Special Presentations, and two animated attempts released in less than two years allowed for more polarizing opinions and comparisons.

So with Phase 5 on the horizon and 6 series (Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again) slated for that 21(ish)-month run, fans are wondering what, if any, adjustments will be made to the gameplan. Especially considering the Special Presentations and animated projects not currently on the board, those questions are very real.

Daredevil seems different with its length and character prowess. It will be the longest Disney+ series from any franchise at its time of release, beating out the most recent venture, Andor.

While Andor is not being touted as the most-watched Star Wars Disney+ show , it is being received as some of the best work Disney has ever done with the Galactic IP.

One of the biggest reasons for that is the 12-episode room it has to run and tell multiple contained story arcs that combine into a truly spectacular season of television. That is something writers for Daredevil should be able to take advantage of and hopefully allow this series to stand above the rest.

Andor also had Season 2 plans from the jump just like this report suggests Daredevil: Born Again has.

The math is there. COVID forced Marvel Studios to pack their content calendar and create some fatigue from audiences. But the longest show they have made has been one of the most impressive.

Perhaps the future is less series overall but each series receives more room to run.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.