Daredevil: Born Again Casts Sopranos Prequel Actor In Major Role

Disney has reportedly cast Sopranos prequel star Michael Gandolfini for a major role in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

Even though Marvel Studios is known to experiment with genre and storytelling on Disney+, 2024's Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be an MCU series like none other.

Not only is it Marvel Studios' first reboot of a Marvel Television series, but Born Again boasts an eighteen-episode season, the longest of any Marvel Studios series to date, and a potential R-rating.

In addition, both of its confirmed stars, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, have already made appearances in MCU projects, such as Hawkeye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While speculation for who will be joining the former Netflix stars is in full swing, a new report claims Born Again has cast a Marvel newcomer in a significant role.

The Many Saints of Newark star joins Daredevil: Born Again

According to reliable scooper Daniel Richtman and later corroborated by Deadline, actor Michael Gandolfini has been cast in Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+.

Warner Bros.

Gandolfini is known for his role in the Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark. He will be joining Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk or Kingpin.

Deadline has added that Gandolfini will play a "major" role in Daredevil Season 4. Details about his role are being kept under wraps, but Gandolfini's character might be an "ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam".

When will we get more Daredevil casting news?

Even though the Daredevil reboot will be Gandolfini's first with Marvel Studios, the actor has worked with MCU talent before.

The same year he starred in The Many Saints of Newark, the actor appeared in Cherry starring Spider-Man's Tom Holland and directed by the Russo Brothers.

Interestingly enough, there's speculation that Holland could appear in Daredevil: Born Again, potentially allowing these two actors to cross paths once more.

Still, Holland isn't the only rumored casting for the Disney+ reboot.

Recent claims suggest that the mystical comic book character White Tiger will be appearing in the series with Jenna Ortega rumored for the role.

Even though fans still have more questions than answers concerning Born Again, Gandolfini's casting is a sign that more news and confirmations are to come.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.