Disney+'s Daredevil Set Photo Reveals New MCU Character With Matt Murdock

A new on-set photo from Daredevil: Born Again revealed a new character alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Since production began for this MCU reboot, photos from the New York City set have offered fans further information about the anticipated Disney+ series, including its cast.

In addition to photos of Charlie Cox on location, actress Margarita Levieva - who's expected to play Murdock's new love interest - was recently spotted behind the scenes.

Now, another photo from Marvel Studios' Born Again set has introduced audiences to another new member of the Disney+ cast.

New MCU Character Spotted on Daredevil Set

A new MCU character was spotted alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock on the set of Daredevil: Born Again.

The photo of the two stars was released by People and shared online via Twitter:

This new Daredevil character is played by actress Nikki M. James who's known for her on-stage role in The Book of Mormon and other Broadway shows, as well as her television roles in Severance and Proven Innocent.

While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the identity of her character for Daredevil: Born Again, according to a rumor from GreatPhase, James is playing Kirsten McDuffie.

In the comics, Kirsten McDuffie was the assistant district attorney who believed Matt Murdock was Daredevil all along.

Their friendship later turned romantic and the two set up their own law firm in San Francisco for a time.

It's worth noting that neither Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page nor Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson is expected to reprise their roles in the Disney+ reboot.

Born Again's Plans for New MCU Character

If Nikki M. James is, in fact, playing Kirsten McDuffie, the question on many fans' minds is whether she's the intended replacement for Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

However, for Foggy and Karen fans, it's just as possible that she's not their replacement at all; instead, her presence could be the result of Marvel Studios leaning more into the legal aspects of Matt Murdock's daytime career.

Fans should learn more about Born Again's full cast and the extent of Nikki M. James' role as filming continues, as well as at the expected Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

For now, it's fascinating to see that the Daredevil reboot isn't just bringing back familiar faces like Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, but also introducing a new slate of characters as well.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2024.