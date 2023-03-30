Disney+’s Daredevil Reboot Surprises Fans With Key Netflix Connection (Set Photos)

New photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again revealed a connection with Netflix's Daredevil series.

Born Again is currently in the midst of production, shooting in the streets of New York City with stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal all reprising their roles from the super-powered Netflix shows.

However, despite some returning actors coming back to play the same Marvel characters, there is still plenty of speculation on if Born Again takes place in the same world as Daredevil on Netflix.

During the lead-up to Cox's return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel's website called him "he’s very much the same Matt Murdock" that audiences have grown with over the past few years. But there's also been doubts about that canon status thanks to numerous characters being recast with new actors for the Disney+ series.

A Key Netflix Connection in Born Again

A key connection between Netflix's Daredevil and Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again has been spotted as a part of some recently posted images from the Born Again set.

Twitter user Daredevil Updates posted a photo showing characters from the Disney+ series exiting the 15th Precinct police station in New York, a fictional New York Police Department that was an original creation for Netflix's Daredevil series.

This Hell's Kitchen police detachment has been referenced before in the MCU, popping up twice in the "Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!" ride at Disney's California Adventure.

During the Guardians-themed ride, park visitors can see the 15th Precinct welcoming Captain America to their offices, as well as on a couple of wanted posters featuring Cosmo the Space Dog and the Abilisk seen at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Is Netflix's Daredevil Actually Canon?

The actual canonicity of Netflix's Daredevil series is something of a hot topic in the fandom, and it's been that way about as long as the super-powered show has existed.

That debate only grew as Marvel Studios started to bring back actors and characters from the Netflix line of the Marvel series and dropped them into the current MCU story.

Of course, there would be a cut and clear answer to this canonicity question if there was either no connective tissue between Born Again and the Netflix shows everything and everyone was back for Daredevil's Disney+ debut.

But the fact that Marvel is only hand-picking elements to bring back for Daredevil: Born Again causes some to question just how canon the Netflix series is or isn't.

And these 15th Precinct mentions (now across two recent MCU ventures) make that canon conversation even more complicated.

In the end, audiences may never have a 100% clear answer if Daredevil is in fact MCU canon.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ in spring 2024.