Charlie Cox Reveals Daredevil & She-Hulk May Hook Up Again on One Condition

Since 2022, fans have wondered if it was true love or just a super-powered fling.

By Klein Felt Posted:
Daredevil and She-Hulk Romance

After years of waiting, Daredevil star Charlie Cox revealed that there is one way his MCU character and Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk could hook up again in the super-powered universe. Marvel Studios fans were shocked to see Cox's Man Without Fear appear in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, sparking a romance with Maslany's titular hero. Some questioned what this meant for characters like Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and whether Matt and Jen would stick together; however, after Daredevil: Born Again did not address it, many assumed they would never get an answer.

The She-Hulk/Daredevil romance may not be done according to MCU star Charlie Cox. In a recent interview, Cox revealed that one thing could bring the super-powered couple back together, and it is an answer that will not necessarily win him any fans with any current partners. 

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock sitting next to Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Marvel Studios

Speaking on a social media post for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cox posited that the only thing keeping his Matt Murdock and Tatian Maslany's Jennifer Walters apart is that they are not in the same city. 

"What happens in L.A., stays in L.A.," that Daredevil star said, noting that if, on the condition that his typically New York-bound character were ever to head out West again, "maybe there's some possibility for a hook up:"

Q: "Will Matt ever hook up with She-Hulk again?"

Cox: "You know, the way I like to think about that is that what happens in L.A., stays in L.A. So, maybe when I'm here in the future, maybe there's some possibility for a hook-up."

The last time fans saw the two characters interact, it looked like they were going steady. Cox's Daredevil has been invited to the Walters/Banner family barbecue, and sparks were flying. 

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock kissing Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters in She-Hulk
Marvel Studios

That is why it was so shocking for viewers when Matt showed up in Daredevil: Born Again with yet another love interest and the looming assumption that he and Karen Page will get back together at some point in Season 2. 

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner's gamma-irradiated lawyer cousin, who by day works as an L.A. attorney and by night uses her Hulk force to defeat crime. 

As for Born Again, it marked a noted return to the grounded Daredevil universe for the MCU, bringing back not only Charlie Cox as its titular hero but big names from the Daredevil Netflix series like Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. 

Will Daredevil and She-Hulk Ever Meet Again?

Surely, the once romance of She-Hulk and Daredevil will have to be addressed at some point in the MCU. There were a few significant hanging threads coming out of the She-Hulk series, but what would become of Jen Walters and Matt Murdock was one of the biggest. 

Now, Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 has come and gone without even a mention of Charlie Cox's hero gallivanting in California, let alone bringing up him meeting She-Hulk. 

It certainly seems as though Matt is currently on a collision course with Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page in the Born Again series. If his fraternizing with Jen were to come up, it almost surely could cause some tension between the two, especially if Cox's character gave this "what happens in L.A., stays in L.A." justification. 

According to insiders, She-Hulk is set to have a significant role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. If that movie were also to include Daredevil in some way, perhaps fans would get the pair hashing out where they stand with one another, as audiences have wanted for years at this point. 

Daredevil: Born Again
Release Date
March 2025
Platform
Disney+
Actors
Charlie Cox
Jon Bernthal
Vincent D'Onofrio
Genres
Action
Adventure
Superhero
Thriller
