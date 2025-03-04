Daredevil: Disney+ Reveals 7 Movies & Series To Watch Before Born Again

Disney+ laid out everything fans need to know about Daredevil: Born Again, with over half a dozen movies and shows to watch before it arrives.

Audiences finally got the first official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, marking the shortest distance before a live-action MCU project's debut in history for a first look like this to premiere. Following a major rework behind the scenes, Marvel is now ready to bring Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and more back into the fold.

Born Again's debut in the MCU comes with plenty of history, thanks to about a decade's worth of past projects from the main stars involved. While that gives MCU fans plenty to look back on for catching-up purposes, it serves as a fun trip down memory lane from when Marvel Studios was in a far different place.

Disney+ Adds Daredevil Collection Before Born Again Debut

Disney+ added a brand-new collection centered on Daredevil before the upcoming debut of Daredevil: Born Again—a show that arrives on March 4.

The collection includes every piece of live-action MCU media featuring the Man Without Fear or any of the core characters who will be highlighted in Born Again.

Daredevil

The first steps of Matt Murdock's story are laid out in the three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil series, which was confirmed to be canon to the MCU in early 2025. These 39 episodes show Matt's rise to being the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, teaming up with Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page.

While the show features major villains like Elektra and Bullseye, Charlie Cox's Daredevil is pitted against arguably his most notable enemy in Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. Now, these characters will return for a new season of action, this time more integrated into the larger MCU than ever before.

The Defenders

While Charlie Cox shines as Daredevil in his own solo series, The Defenders pits him alongside three other Marvel Netflix stars for a new challenge. The eight-episode series stars Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist alongside Cox as they join forces to protect the Big Apple.

This quartet is forced to team up to take down the Hand, an organization seen in earlier Netflix shows that is hellbent on controlling the world behind Sigourney Weaver's Alexandra. Here, Daredevil gets to show off his impressive skills next to other heroes for the first time as they work to save New York City and the world.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

After a quick cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox finally made his long-awaited return to the streaming world with a role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Episode 8 put him in a co-leading role alongside Jennifer Walters before he was seen in a cameo during the season finale.

His big appearance gave him a new red-and-yellow suit during his battle against She-Hulk and the goons they fought together. Following a brief dalliance in Jessica's apartment, they remained close and reunited in the last episode, with many hoping they will see each other again soon in the MCU.

Hawkeye

While Hawkeye only has minimal ties to Daredevil: Born Again, the connection comes through via one of the latter show's biggest characters—Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

After five episodes of intense build-up, Wilson Fisk was revealed to be the ultimate big bad running the Tracksuit Mafia in his quest to rule over New York. This marked his first official MCU appearance under Marvel Studios after his long run as a main antagonist in the Defenders Saga.

The series concluded with Maya Lopez shooting Wilson Fisk in the face, but even that would not stop him from coming back soon with a vengeance.

Echo

2024's Echo marked the first time since 2018's Daredevil Season 3 that Cox's Matt Murdock and D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk were utilized in the same project together.

Daredevil's appearance was limited to only one scene in Echo's first episode, which showed a flashback centered on him and Maya Lopez. The fight between the two antiheroes took place during the Blip, and although it only lasted a few minutes, it put both of them on each other's radar.

Meanwhile, D'Onofrio's Kingpin had a major impact on Echo, returning to the fray and having a major impact on his adopted niece as he tried to work his way back into her life. Eventually, the series ended with the first signs of Kingpin's rise to power as New York's mayor—a major storyline in Born Again.

Punisher

While neither Matt Murodck nor Wilson Fisk appear in Punisher, it features the efforts of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, who will be back in action for Daredevil: Born Again.

First introduced in Daredevil Season 2, Castle's road to "redemption" is highlighted in this series after he gets revenge on those responsible for killing his family. Season 2 then brings him back living a quiet life on the road before he is drawn into the mystery behind an attempted murder.

While details are unclear on what exactly his role will be in Daredevil: Born Again, he is set up to be one of the most important characters in this revival series.

Affleck’s Daredevil

The only non-MCU project Daredevil: Born Again fans should be aware of is the original live-action Daredevil movie, which was released back in 2003. That film starred Ben Affleck as Matt Murdock, Jennifer Garner as Elektra (see more on her 2024 MCU return here), and the late Michael Clarke Duncan as Wilson Fisk.

While not quite an origin story, this movie gives fans the first look at Matt Murdock in a feature film as he shows his heightened senses while protecting Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil. Forming a relationship with Elektra, he is pitted against Colin Farrell's Bullseye after the villain is hired by Wilson Fisk to take out the blind lawyer.

Daredevil: Born Again is due to begin streaming on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 4.