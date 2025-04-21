Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Will Change Matt Murdock's Love Life, Confirms Writer

Matt Murdock's love life will be drastically changed once Daredevil: Born Again moves forward into Season 2.

Following the revival of the Daredevil series from its Netflix days, Matt found himself with a new love interest in Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn. This came a year after he lost his best friend, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page made her exit to San Francisco to restart her life.

Matt and Heather's relationship went through plenty of ups and downs in Born Again Season 1, particularly with Heather taking on Wilson and Vanessa Fisk as therapy clients. However, that was only the start of the madness as Fisk's reign as Mayor of New York became scarier with each passing episode.

The Major Shake-Up in Matt Murdock's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Love Life

Disney+

Speaking with TV Insider, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane teased what fans should expect from Matt Murdock in Season 2 from a love perspective.

Discussing those close to Mayor Wilson Fisk (including Daniel Blake and BB Urich), Scardapane moved on to Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn. While noting how she is now "the mental health czar for Fisk," he also called her "an ex of Matt," confirming the two will be split up in Season 2:

"We have a character like Daniel Blake who’s under the wing of Fisk, which has got to be an uncomfortable place to be, we have a journalist, BB, who are all inside the administration, you have an ex of Matt, Heather, who’s now the mental health czar for this."

While Matt and Heather's relationship evolved quickly in Born Again Season 1, it quickly became tense and unsustainable as Heather worked more closely with Wilson Fisk.

Will Matt Be in a New Relationship for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel Studios

Looking at how Season 1 ended, it's no surprise that Matt and Heather's relationship came to an end. Considering Heather's willingness to work so closely with Wilson Fisk and Matt's renewed fervor for taking on the Kingpin's rule, the obstacles in their love affair were simply too massive to overcome.

Looking ahead, Season 2 will put Matt and his crew in new territory following Fisk's announcement of New York being put under martial law.

This will seemingly also lead to Karen Page (and possibly Matt) being put into some kind of witness protection program, as Karen is seen in set photos donning a never-before-seen red hairstyle. The two of them and their closest allies will surely have a target on their back now that Fisk's task force has free reign over New York.

Matt and Karen being put in this position could also rekindle the spark they felt previously, although Karen is surely still apprehensive about Matt's dark alter-ego. However, considering she is still so close with someone even more dangerous in Frank Castle, the door could potentially be open for her and Matt to reconnect.

However the events of Season 2 play out, Matt's love story could possibly only be a small part of the madness that goes down over the next nine episodes.