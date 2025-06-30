A new photo revealed a clever title connection shared between WandaVision and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. While Marvel Studios' R-rated Daredevil series is fairly planted in the MCU, it has actually done little to share key connective tissue with the greater universe surrounding it. Instead, it has opted for the wink-and-nod approach, teasing other characters/storylines in the super-powered universe (like the allusion to Spider-Man in Season 1) rather than mentioning/showing them outright.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will share a key connection with WandaVision as one of the only Marvel Studios streaming series to directly acknowledge its title within the confines of the show. Thus far, the Born Again subtitle has been a clever metaphor for Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to the roles they made famous on Netflix's Daredevil series. However, that is about to change with the show's second season.

Fans captured a new photo from the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set (via Reddit), debuting the WandaVision connection coming in the series. This connection comes by way of a banner hanging during filming at a Brooklyn courthouse.

In the image, fans can see a new poster sporting Kingpin's face with the slogan "New York, born again" splayed across it.

This is the first proper reference to the Born Again subtitle in the show itself, making it only the second MCU streaming series after WandaVision to outright say its title like this (excluding shows that are simply a character's name, like Loki or Hawkeye).

Fans may remember that WandaVision shared a similarly meta mention of the title, with WandaVision appearing as the name of the fake sitcom Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff had crafted to serve as her own personal refuge in Westview.

Another show that got close to hitting this mark but never did was Agatha All Along. The Kathryn Hahn-led streaming series never said the title during its run, but it does derive its name from the song featuring the character as seen in WandaVision.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 production is ongoing in New York City. The Charlie Cox-led streaming show is set to return sometime in 2026, picking up the story as Cox's Matt Murdock assembles a team to take on Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and his anti-vigilante task force.

The new season will see much of Season 1's cast return to the R-rated superhero drama with the exciting new addition of Krysten Ritter, who will return as her fan-favorite Marvel character from the Netflix era of MCU TV, Jessica Jones.

Kingpin's New Born Again Posters Explained

Fans getting the Born Again subtitle in the world of Daredevil: Born Again is an exciting prospect, as the show's creators provide some meta fourth-wall-breaking for audiences watching at home. However, the specific use of the title in the show's second season should be monitored.

It is not as though Charlie Cox's hero is using Born Again to signify some significant character change or anything like that. Instead, it has been commandeered by the Daredevil franchise's biggest villain, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

This "New York, born again" slogan looks to a direct reference to Masyor Kingpin's push toward a new New York City, one that has been molded and fashioned to his specific liking.

Last season saw Kingpin essentially declare war on the masked vigilantes of New York, including Cox's Daredevil.

This "born again" bit of branding is seemingly Kingpin's attempt at a populous political turn of phrase, used to unite people under his cause (like a Marvel-tinged 'make America great again').

It is ironic that this is how the show has decided to use its title in-universe, almost bastardizing it in a sense and bringing audiences together against Mayor Kingpin and his ruthless anti-supes agenda.

Like WandaVision's in-universe TV show title twist, Season 2's use of Born Again cleverly subverts expectations for fans of the series who just watched Matt Murdock be born again himself by deciding to don the Daredevil mask once again in the show's first season.