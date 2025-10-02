Marvel Studios' Historic Netflix Crossover Will Include 6 Key Defenders Characters

Marvel Studios’ historic Netflix crossover is confirmed to include six Defenders characters. Daredevil: Born Again brought back Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock into the fold alongside other major characters from Marvel's Netflix shows, such as Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, and Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle (aka The Punisher). While the Punisher showed up to even the odds against Mayor Fisk and his anti-Vigilante Task Force, it wasn't enough because Daredevil clearly lacked firepower due to the absence of his Defenders teammates.

Thankfully, Krysten Ritter is confirmed to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, adding one more super-powered ally for Matt Murdock's army. While fans are still wondering if the other two New York-based heroes, namely Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist, will appear in Daredevil: Born Again, a recent report claimed that another Defenders character is set to appear in future episodes of the Charlie Cox-led series under Marvel Television.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared that Elektra will appear in Daredevil: Born Again, but he's unsure if it will be for Season 2 or the planned third season. Elektra's return in either season is historic, setting the stage for a record-breaking Netflix crossover for Marvel Studios, which includes six Defenders characters.

Every 'Defenders' Character Returning in Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock (Daredevil)

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock is front and center in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as he is expected to recruit more allies as he can for his upcoming stand against Mayor Fisk and his Task Force. Making it more difficult is the fact that New York is under Martial Law.

With Jessica Jones by his side and potentially Frank Castle (who fans last saw escaping Fisk's prison cells at the end of Season 1), Matt still needs help, and he could go on a recruitment tour in the show's sophomore run to make a much more formidable army.

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is confirmed to have a much larger role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it's reasonable to assume that she will be pissed by Mayor Fisk's policies surrounding vigilantes. This could explain why she is easily recruited by Matt, and her crucial investigative skills could come into play as they try to find ways to get out of their current predicament.

One of the memorable elements of The Defenders is the dynamic between Matt and Jessica, and seeing more of it in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will definitely be a win for fans. Jessica Jones' return could also answer if whether both heroes manage to catch up before the events of Born Again, considering she thought Matt died at the end of The Defenders.

Karen Page

Following Foggy's death, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page had a limited role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. However, given her involvement in the finale when Matt is building his army, Karen is set to take a more active role in Season 2 similar to her inclusion in The Defenders as one of Matt's closest allies.

In fact, set photos and videos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirmed that Karen Page will have a bigger role, with the images of her wearing a red wig teasing that she will be undercover at some point to help Matt with either his recruitment efforts or investigating Mayor Fisk.

Foggy Nelson

Despite his heartbreaking death in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 1, Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Elden Henson will return as Foggy Nelson in Season 2.

Given that his death is final, his comeback could mainly revolve around flashbacks or hallucinations that could help either Matt or Karen with their ongoing clash with Mayor Fisk.

Elektra

Elektra's unexpected return in Daredevil: Born Again would be quite a surprise, especially after The Defenders' ending strongly implied that she was dead. The reported claim that she will make a comeback in Born Again could finally answer how she survived the explosion at Midland Circle.

Elektra's surprise arrival could resolve their abrupt ending in The Defenders while also giving Daredevil the assist he sorely needs. By the time she comes back, Elektra may have assumed leadership of the Hand, meaning that this army of ninjas could be what the doctor ordered for Matt as New York becomes a war zone between vigilantes and Mayor Fisk's Task Force.

Josie

Susan Varon is also set to return as Josie in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Josie is the fan-favorite bartender behind Josie's Bar (the same location where Foggy died) in Hell's Kitchen.

At the end of Season 1, Josie's bar became the secret hideout of Matt's army, and it is expected to be the base of operations of the resistance in Season 2.