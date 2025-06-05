Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Star Teases Jessica Jones' Big Role (And Now I'm Even More Excited)

Marvel star Charlie Cox has teased Jessica Jones' role in the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and fans have something to look forward to when the Disney+ show returns. It was announced at Disney's upfronts last month that Krysten Ritter would reprise the role of the quick-witted superhero PI she'd held in Marvel's Netflix series again in the MCU. Jessica Jones and Matt Murdock became allies after the two New York-based heroes teamed up in Netflix's The Defenders series, and now the duo will continue their story in the MCU.

Ritter has already been spotted in costume on the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set, which is currently filming in New York, but fans know little about what role she will play in the show. Cox teased Jessica Jones' return during an interview with Deadline's Crew Call podcast, revealing that the two have some catching up to do, considering the last time Jessica and Matt Murdock were on-screen together at the end of The Defenders she believed he had died in an explosion underground. He obviously survived, which was explained further in Daredevil Season 3, but Cox questioned whether Jessica and Matt had time to discuss this, assuming it may have happened offscreen:

"What's complicated is, when did Jessica Jones find out that I'm not dead? Because at the end of Defenders everyone assumes I'm dead. I have no recollection of when she [finds out] and I don't even know if that happens on or offscreen. But essentially, look, enough time has passed that you just assume that that obviously happened."

Marvel

Cox continued to explain why he is excited to return to Jessica and Daredevil's relationship in Season 2, saying it is built on "mutual respect for one another." The actor added that Jessica views Matt as "overly serious" while he sees her as "more anti-hero than hero," which makes for a "pretty fun dynamic:"

"The fun thing about Jessica and Matt is they have a pretty fun dynamic. There’s a mutual respect for one another. I think she finds him overly serious and too much of a choir boy, and he finds her to be crass and making light of too many very serious situations, and [she's] probably a bit more anti-hero than hero."

Daredevil: Born Again's executive producer and writer, Dario Scardapane, added that the two are "very fun to write" and that seeing them together on-screen again in Season 2 was "the best:"

"They're very fun to write... When I got a chance to see them in frame together for the first time, it was the best."

This description of the duo's friendship was clear throughout the Marvel Netflix shows and in The Defenders, with Jessica often poking fun at Matt's serious personality. It appears that Daredevil: Born Again will continue to lean into this dynamic between them in Season 2, which is exciting for fans who are eager to see the two superhero allies reunite.

Daredevil: Born Again will continue Matt Murdock's journey in Season 2 as he dons the Daredevil suit and attempts to stop Mayor Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) persecution of vigilantes. The season is in production currently and is expected to release on Disney+ in 2026.

How Important Will Jessica Jones Be In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel

While it's known that Jessica Jones will be back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (marking her official MCU debut), it's unclear how big of a role she'll be playing and whether it will be for a quick cameo or a multi-episode arc.

With Kingpin initiating martial law in the city at the end of Season 1, vigilantes everywhere are at risk, including New York's other local super-people. Matt may need to call on all his allies for help in the fight against Fisk, where Jessica might come into the picture. The two were spotted on-set together in their superhero costumes (including Cox's new black Daredevil suit), so it can be assumed the two will get up to some crimefighting adventures together.

If Matt and Jessica's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again is as popular as it was in The Defenders, it could open the door for the other team members (Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist) to return in the MCU as well, potentially leading to a return of the whole group. Ritter's inclusion in the show might also test the waters for a Jessica Jones revival, which has more potential now that Daredevil: Born Again has proven successful.