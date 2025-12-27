Marvel Studios Confirms When Its Netflix Crossover Will Release

Disney+ finally confirmed an official release window for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 after some were convinced it had been delayed. Disney+'s official word on Daredevil: Born Again ought to simmer fears that the sophomore outing had been delayed. Despite initially being listed with a March 2026 release date, the show's official press portal was adjusted to a broader 2026 window, sparking concerns it may be delayed further into spring or summer.

Disney's official 2026 slate preview confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will start streaming on Disney+ in March 2026. The eight-episode season is expected to make MCU history as the largest crossover yet of Netflix heroes on Disney+, as Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones reenters the fray.

Marvel Television

Fans won't be waiting long after that for more from Disney+'s Netflix revival realm, as The Punisher's Special Presentation will seemingly arrive shortly after, ahead of Jon Bernthal's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed to Agents of Fandom that, going forward, Born Again is expected to be an "annual release every March for as long as people enjoy the show."

The studio looks on track to fulfil that promise for some time to come, as Disney+'s Daredevil revival has already been renewed for Season 3, which would, presumably, premiere one year after Season 2 in March 2027.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will mark the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he assembles an army to take on Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk and his anti-vigilante agenda that has taken over New York.

Find out how Kingpin's agenda may influence Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What to Expect from Daredevil: Born Again in 2026

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 won't be Marvel Studios' first Disney+ show of 2026, as it will be beaten to the punch by Wonder Man's eight-episode binge release on January 27. That show will be a Hollywood satire comedy, vastly different from the TV-MA, crime/legal drama antics of Born Again.

Once that release has come and gone, fans can expect to see Born Again Season 2 step further into the spotlight with trailers, posters, and more. It seems likely that Marvel Studios will emphasize the grandness of this Netflix crossover, most notably with the first official look at Jessica Jones' return in Season 2.

This time around, Born Again is cutting back to a slightly abbreviated eight episodes (down from nine in Season 1), which many have speculated will conclude Wilson Fisk's New York mayor storyline ahead of Season 3.

Meanwhile, one beloved Netflix character will step into a bigger role, as Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page looks to be on the run in New York with Matt Murdock. Fans will also see Elden Henson back as Foggy Nelson, but rest assured, Nelson Murdock, & Page's third member still seems to be very much dead.

That won't be all for Born Again in 2026, as filming for Season 3 also ought to begin early in the year ahead of its 2027 premiere. As previous seasons have been shot on location in New York, there's no doubt there will, once again, be plenty of set leaks to reveal early looks at Season 3.