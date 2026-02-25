Sony Confirms 2 Spider-Verse Spinoffs Are In Development

Sony's animated Spider-Man universe is expanding with two new spin-offs in active development. While the MCU continues to see success with Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, Sony Animation is seeing similar returns on its Spider-Verse films, which will round out a trilogy in 2027 with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. However, that won't be the end of the franchise.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Animation (SPA) presidents Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville revealed the state of affairs in the Spider-Verse universe, including the active development of two spin-offs. When asked whether the Spider-Punk and Spider-Gwen movies have any writers attached, Belson responded she wasn't allowed to say, but that "we are in active development on both."

The Spider-Punk film, based on Daniel Kaluuya's breakout character from Across the Spider-Verse, was announced in development in 2025. The movie will be animated and was being written by Kaluuya and Ajon Singh at the time, though seldom details have emerged since. Kaluuya is expected to reprise his role as Spider-Punk in the 2027 Spider-Verse film, in which more details about what adventure Spider-Punk will be on could be confirmed.

Sony Pictures Animation

Meanwhile, a specific Spider-Gwen project has been rumored but not outright confirmed. Hailee Steinfeld's animated female spider-hero has become a fan favorite in the Spider-Verse films, and the hope for a solo movie featuring the hero is on par with a live-action debut for Miles Morales.

Sony producer Amy Pascal has confirmed the studio is working on a Spider-Woman movie, though it's unclear whether it would be animated or live-action, and whether the lead would be an evolution of Gwen Stacy's Spider-Gwen or a different Spider-Woman from Marvel comics.

Deadline previously reported that the Spider-Woman film would be a Spider-Women film, focusing on several generations of female Spider-Women, so this comment could be referencing Spider-Gwen as one of those heroes.

Sony Pictures Animation

Rumors have also been circulating that there will be a live-action Spider-Gwen project at some point, but it's unclear if Belson is referring to that in this comment or to an animated solo Spider-Gwen spin-off similar to the Spider-Punk project.

It's still early days for both these projects, but nevertheless, confirmation of two Spider-Verse spin-offs only adds to the investment Sony is making in its animated Marvel universe.

Sony Goes All in on the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Sony's Spider-Verse franchise has become a proven winner for the studio. Across the Spider-Verse almost doubled Into the Spider-Verse's box office, and both films gained awards recognition. Right now, fan anticipation for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is on par with any of the MCU's Spider-Man entries.

This is a needed win for Sony following the collapse of its live-action Spider-Man cinematic universe, which is confirmed dead after the releases of Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.

The studio is now attempting to turn things around by producing more projects from the Spider-Verse side. Already coming in 2026 is Spider-Noir, Amazon's live-action TV show starring Nicolas Cage as his Spider-hero, first seen in Into the Spider-Verse.

Sony is also reportedly working on an R-rated animated Venom movie, which may or may not be a continuation of Tom Hardy's trilogy. It's also possible this connects to the Spider-Verse movies, giving Sony a universe of animated Spider-Man spinoffs.

Investing in the animated Spider-Verse universe seems like a safe bet for Sony right now, and fan favorites like Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk are both promising leads.