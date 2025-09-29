Spider-Verse 3: All 7 Major Superheroes Reported to Appear

Seven heroes are rumored to assemble in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated third installment of the animated saga. The film is expected to be released right after the epic cliffhanger of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) stranded in Earth-42 and facing off against an alternate version of himself. At the same time, Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) sets out with a new team, with some heroes returning from Into the Spider-Verse.

At CinemaCon 2025, Sony debuted a private first-look trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, confirming the return of Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali), Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), and Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Vélez), and more. The footage also highlighted Jason Schwartzman's Spot, who is set to take on an even bigger role as the film’s main villain.

The threequel is now set to release in theaters on June 25, 2027, marking a long journey to its final date after multiple setbacks. Originally slated for March 29, 2024, Sony later rescheduled Beyond the Spider-Verse for June 4, 2027, before pushing it back three weeks later to its current slot, joining a loaded year of superhero movies. And in order to be considered a superhero movie, there needs to be crime-fighters, which Beyond the Spider-Verse has no shortage of.

7 Superheroes Back in Spider-Verse 3

Miles Morales

Shameik Moore is still doing his own thing as Earth-1610 Miles Morales, the heart of the Spider-Verse saga. The story will continue with Miles stranded in an alternate universe after the events of Across the Spider-Verse, having to face himself (an alternate Prowler version).

The comic book character of Miles Morales has skyrocketed over the past few years (with a live-action iteration possibly coming soon), much in part due to Moore's iteration debuting in Into the Spider-Verse.

Gwen Stacy

Hailee Steinfeld is back as Gwen Stacy, who takes on another leadership role in the threequel. After promising Miles' parents that she'll bring him home, Gwen has assembled a Spider-Team to track down Miles and save him before it's too late.

Pavitr Prabhakar (Spider-Man India)

Karan Soni confirmed to The Times of India that he will reprise his role as Pavitr Prabhakar, also known as Spider-Man India. The actor expressed his excitement about returning and described the production as "deep and lengthy."

Previously, Soni admitted to The Direct that he was "worried about what [Sony is] gonna do" with Beyond the Spider-Verse, given how high the first two films set the bar.

Hobie Brown (Spider-Punk)

Daniel Kaluuya is set to return as Hobie Brown, better known as Spider-Punk, the rebellious Spider-Man from Earth-138 who fights against his world's corrupt government and briefly joins the Spider-Society.

Kaluuya not only voices the character in Beyond the Spider-Verse but is also developing a solo animated Spider-Punk project with Sony Pictures Animation.

Spider-Man Noir

Fans can look forward to Nicolas Cage's animated return in Beyond the Spider-Verse, while he is also set to star as the character in a live-action Amazon Prime spin-off series.

Spider-Man Noir's debut in Into the Spider-Verse was an instant hit. The character's 1930s-inspired design quickly made him a fan favorite.

Peter B. Parker

Jake Johnson returns as the seasoned Peter B. Parker, now balancing life as a husband and father to his daughter, Mayday, who inherited his powers at a young age.

In Across the Spider-Verse, Peter juggled raising Mayday with mentoring Miles and is thrust back into action to help save him.

Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099)

Marvel veteran Oscar Isaac is back as Miguel O'Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099. Though technically a hero, Miguel serves as a central antagonist in the storyline, clashing with Miles over the rules of canon events.

The footage shown at CinemaCon featured Miguel's tense confrontation with Miles, hinting that he may have a new supersuit as he continues his pursuit.