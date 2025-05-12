First Look at Nicolas Cage's Live-Action Spider-Man (Official)

Nicolas Cage's live-action Spider-Man was shown in public for the first time ahead of his debut in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Man series. After originally voicing a fan-favorite web-slinger in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the veteran superhero actor is now ready to take on a wild new hero in the streaming world.

Amazon shared the first official look at Nicolas Cage's Peter Parker from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming live-action Spider-Man noir series. While fans previously saw set photos of Cage's character in 2024, Sony and Amazon have not started the show's official marketing tour until now.

Shared on Amazon's website ahead of its presentation at Upfront 2025, Cage can be seen donning a black Spider-Man mask with circular goggles, a black top hat, a black coat, and gloves as he preps to shoot a web.

Amazon Prime Video

This is only the second look at Cage's character fans have gotten thus far, after set photos were posted by TMZ in October 2024. Those photos showed Cage in the same costume as the newly-released picture, with a full look at his costume being highlighted as he stood on top of a 1930s-style car.

The Spider-Man Noir series will show Cage's Peter Parker as an aging private investigator coming to grips with his past. Also featured in the cast are Lamore Morris as Daily Bugle journalist Robbie Robertson and Joker: Folie à Deux in an undisclosed role as a New York mob boss. This series is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in early 2026.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!