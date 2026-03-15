Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: All 20 MCU Characters Confirmed to Appear, Ranked By Strength Level

While many of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's characters rely on influence, resources, and control within New York City rather than powers, others possess enhanced abilities that clearly set them apart. With street-level figures and super-powered players colliding, the balance of power is more complex than ever. This ranking breaks down every confirmed character from weakest to strongest based on their overall impact and capabilities.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again debuted in March 2025 and reignited excitement for Charlie Cox's iconic character and this street-level MCU storytelling. Fans have been especially thrilled that the series is rolling out in back-to-back(-to-back) years, keeping momentum high and the story continuously in focus.

The new season will follow Matt Murdock as he is forced into hiding while Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) tightens his grip on New York City and turns on his enemies.

Even without any widely released footage, the confirmed return of key cast members and the addition of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) have fueled major anticipation, with an off-balance power scale, driven by Daredevil's growing team.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Characters Ranked By Strength Level

20. Foggy Nelson

Daredevil: Born Again

Landing at the very bottom of the list, Foggy's (Elden Henson) placement is tragically ironic, as he was shot and killed by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in the Season 1 premiere (and he's apparently not coming back). While his return in Season 2 initially sparked theories that he had survived, it has since become most likely that he will only appear through flashbacks.

Those scenes will likely serve to explore Matt's grief and the emotional weight of losing his closest friend. In the present-day power hierarchy, however, Foggy is last by default because he is no longer alive.

19. Josie

Daredevil: Born Again

While she has no physical power or combat ability, Josie (Susan Varon) remains an important ally to Matt through her role as a trusted confidant and safe haven in Hell's Kitchen.

18. Heather Glenn

Daredevil: Born Again

Heather (Margarita Levieva) now holds a level of institutional power after accepting Fisk's offer to become his Commissioner of Mental Health, placing her inside his administration. While she has no physical strength or combat ability, her proximity to Fisk and access to city infrastructure gives her indirect influence.

17. Sheila Rivera

Daredevil: Born Again

As Fisk's campaign manager and political strategist, Sheila wields influence through optics, messaging, and connections rather than force.

16. Kirsten McDuffie

Daredevil: Born Again

As a law partner at Murdock & McDuffie, Kirsten's (Nikki M. James) strength comes from her legal authority, something that Matt seems to be once again pushing to the side heading into Season 2.

With Matt increasingly pulled into his life as Daredevil, Season 2 may push her into a more independent leadership role at the firm.

15. BB Urich

Daredevil: Born Again

BB (Genneya Walton) represents the power of the press, using investigation and public influence as her primary weapons against Fisk's growing control.

Though she lacks physical strength, her reporting could shift public opinion in Season 2 and threaten even the most untouchable figures in the city.

14. Karen Page

Daredevil: Born Again

After spending most of Season 1 off-screen following Foggy's death, Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) is positioned to return as Matt's main "partner" in Season 2.

She has no superhuman abilities, but her background as an investigator, journalist, and legal advocate gives her real influence in exposing corruption and could be a huge factor in Season 2.

13. Daniel Blake

Daredevil: Born Again

In Season 2, Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) appears to shift from a political aide to an active participant in Fisk's criminal empire.

Set photos suggesting a bloodied and unhinged Daniel point to a character who is no longer operating only behind the scenes. With Fisk pulling him deeper into his inner circle, Daniel now carries both influence and a growing capacity for real violence.

12. Cherry

Daredevil: Born Again

Cherry (Clark Johnson) serves as a grounded but capable ally to Matt, filling a role similar to Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) as a morally driven figure within the police system.

Although he has no superhuman abilities, he brings experience, street knowledge, and quiet authority to Daredevil's side. His apparent injuries in Season 2 suggest he may be targeted for his loyalty.

11. Brett Mahoney

Daredevil: Born Again

Brett Mahoney's return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 marks more than just a nostalgic cameo; it restores a vital link to the original Netflix series.

As a seasoned NYPD detective, he bridges the gap between law enforcement and Matt's vigilante efforts, offering what could be a huge impact on the upcoming narrative.

10. Buck Cashman

Daredevil: Born Again

Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) is one of Fisk's deadliest enforcers. While he has no superhuman abilities, his skill with firearms and willingness to carry out assassinations make him a significant threat.

9. Swordsman

Daredevil: Born Again

Tony Dalton returns as Jacques "Jack" Duquesne, a.k.a. the Swordsman, bringing his sword-wielding skills back to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Duquesne is a vigilante whose talents have already drawn the attention (and ire) of Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Dalton has teased intense action sequences in the new season, suggesting the Swordsman will escape captivity and join Daredevil's growing team to reclaim the city streets.

8. Marge McCaffrey

Daredevil: Born Again

Lili Taylor joins Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as Governor Marge McCaffrey, immediately ranking higher than many might expect in the power hierarchy.

Positioned as a political adversary to Fisk, Marge promises to challenge the mayor's grip on New York. Though her full role is still under wraps, her presence at high-stakes events alongside Fisk and Vanessa signals she will be a significant player in the city's evolving power struggle.

7. Mr. Charles

Matthew Lillard

Scream and Scooby-Doo alum Matthew Lillard debuts in Season 2 as the enigmatic and psychologically unsettling villain, Mr. Charles. Unusually for the MCU, his storyline is supposed to unfold entirely separate from Matt, making him a looming presence without ever directly confronting Daredevil.

6. Vanessa Fisk

Daredevil: Born Again

After almost not returning in Season 1 of the revival, Ayelet Zurer is back as Vanessa Fisk in Season 2. Vanessa remains a calculating and formidable presence in her own right, having orchestrated deadly schemes in Season 1, including targeting Foggy.

5. Angela del Toro

Daredevil: Born Again

Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) is poised to inherit the mantle of the White Tiger in Season 2. Following the death of her uncle Hector Ayala in Season 1, Angela now possesses the Jade Tiger amulets.

Set photos from Season 2 reveal Rodriguez suited up and active, signaling that Angela is ready to step fully into her role as New York's next White Tiger. In Marvel Comics, her White Tiger possesses master-level martial arts skills, FBI combat and investigative training, and expert swordsmanship.

4. Kingpin

Daredevil: Born Again

Heading into Born Again Season 2, Fisk (aka Kingpin) is the MCU's ultimate street-level mastermind, blending strength and ruthlessness in equal measure.

Season 1 ended with Fisk firmly consolidating power: after surviving an assassination attempt by Bullseye, he ordered Buck to hunt down Matt, gruesomely killed Commissioner Phil Gallo (Michael Gaston) with his hands, and imposed the Safer Streets Initiative, enacting martial law to outlaw vigilantism and install a curfew.

Throughout these events, Fisk demonstrated his genius-level intellect and tactical brilliance, manipulating the city's elite, law enforcement, and criminal networks alike. His formidable physicality enables him to overpower even highly trained fighters, making him one of the more powerful MCU entities without superhuman abilities.

3. Bullseye

Daredevil: Born Again

Wilson Bethel's Dex Poindexter survived the events of Season 1 despite multiple attempts on his life, including a rooftop fall at Daredevil's hands in Episode 1.

By the end of Season 1, he was already targeting Wilson and Vanessa Fisk, demonstrating that his mastery of throwing weapons, marksmanship, and improvisational combat remains intact from the original Netflix series.

In Season 2, Bullseye is expected to wreak further havoc on New York City, potentially crossing paths with Daredevil again (possibly even alongside him).

2. Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil may not top this strength ranking, but his Season 2 presence promises to be intense, combining unmatched skill with razor-sharp senses. Matt's enhanced abilities, including superhuman hearing, smell, taste, touch, and radar-like echolocation, make him hyper-aware of his environment, capable of detecting heartbeats, and even when someone is lying.

His reflexes, agility, and acrobatic mastery allow him to dodge bullets, navigate rooftops, and take on multiple opponents simultaneously. While one character may outrank him in sheer destructive power, Daredevil's combination of senses and skill ensures he remains a top-tier among New York MCU heroes.

1. Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) returns to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as a powerhouse presence, bringing her top-ranked strength to help Matt take on Fisk.

Her artificially enhanced physiology grants her superhuman strength, speed, durability, and stamina, allowing her to lift cars, punch through walls, and leap across rooftops with ease.

On top of her physical gifts, Jessica excels as a master investigator and stealth operative, something that fans would love to see her utilize during her return.