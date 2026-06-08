The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Secretly Set Up One MandoVerse Character's Epic Star Wars Return

The main plot of The Mandalorian & Grogu could have set up a major MandoVerse character who has been absent for some time to make a full return to the franchise, just in time for Dave Filoni's Avengers: Endgame-like culminating project. The Mandalorian & Grogu is still fighting at the box office (it is currently getting beaten up by two horror flicks titled Obsession and Backrooms), and many Star Wars fans are hoping that it can dig down and find some hidden strength, if nothing else, for the fate of the MandoVerse. Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly looking at the performance of the movie to decide what direction to take the franchise next, but no matter what, the film has at least set up something that could be explored down the line with a bit of a forgotten character.

The Mandalorian & Grogu had a few subplots going at all times, but the main conflict in the film was between Din Djarin (and his sidekick Grogu) and two Hutts known as the Twins. If fans thought the Twins sounded familiar when they saw them in the movie, that is because they already appeared in a MandoVerse project that was released on Disney+.

Specifically, the Twins made an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, and their demise at the end of The Mandalorian & Grogu perfectly set up Boba Fett himself to make an epic return to Star Wars and the MandoVerse. If Star Wars played its cards right, what happened in The Mandalorian & Grogu could lead directly into a second season of The Book of Boba Fett, which could then set up Boba as a major character in Dave Filoni's MandoVerse project (whether that be a movie or a Disney+ series).

Lucasfilm

The Twins' appearance in The Mandalorian & Grogu was directly due to their actions in The Book of Boba Fett. For those who don't remember, Boba returned to Mos Espa after escaping the Sarlaac and usurped the throne held by Bib Fortuna after the death of Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. After Boba took the throne and claimed to be the new Daimyo, the Twins traveled to Mos Espa and claimed that the throne was theirs by right.

However, after Black Krrsantan was unable to kill Boba for the Twins, they gifted Boba a rancor as a peace offering and returned to Nal Hutta to lick their wounds, essentially giving up Mos Espa to Boba. Even though that peace offering was made in the show, Lucasfilm still set up a future conflict between Boba Fett and the Twins.

Now, after the Twins left Mos Espa, they returned to Nal Hutta and essentially placed themselves as the leaders of the entire Hutt Cartel. Since they were close relatives of Jabba (his cousins), they stated that they had the strongest claim to succeed him. However, that was not actually the case, since Jabba's son, Rotta the Hutt, was still alive. Therefore, the Twins sent Din Djarin and Grogu to bring Rotta back to them in The Mandalorian & Grogu so that they could kill him.

Lucasfilm

Unfortunately for the Twins, Djarin and Grogu turned against them. Eventually, the two heroes found themselves in a bit of a sticky situation, which led to the New Republic traveling to Nal Hutta with military force and destroying the Twins' home. Simultaneously, the Twins got eaten alive by the dragonsnake, a 46-year-old Star Wars creature, ending their short reign atop the Hutt Cartel. The destruction of the Twins' home also dealt a large blow to a big portion of the Hutt family since a lot of Hutts also lived there.

Now that the Twins are dead, Rotta doesn't want to follow in the footsteps of his father and completely denounced the Hutts as a whole, and the Hutt Cartel is more vulnerable than it has ever been, now would be the perfect time for Boba Fett to strike.

Lucasfilm

Fans haven't heard from Boba since the last episode of his self-titled series, but one would have to assume that he is still trying to build out his criminal empire on Mos Espa. Most likely, he has grown in power and influence throughout Tatooine, but the death of the Twins could lead to Boba expanding his reach and influence to other planets, specifically in places that were directly under the control of the Hutts and the Twins.

If this were to happen, Boba could become an even more important character than he already is, and Boba building out his empire even more would make a perfect second season of The Book of Boba Fett. It almost seems too perfect to pass up, as it could then directly lead to Boba reuniting with Din Djarin and Grogu, especially if Boba were to find himself on Grand Admiral Thrawn's radar since the Chiss Imperial is now back in the main Star Wars galaxy after the events of Ahsoka Season 1.

Boba made it clear in The Mandalorian Season 2 and in The Book of Boba Fett that he is not a fan of the Empire at all. Yes, he did work for them at one point, but he knows the grip they had over the galaxy, and now that he is the leader of his own organization, he is well aware that the Empire would most likely wipe him out, so he definitely would be in direct opposition to Thrawn (who wasn't in The Mandalorian & Grogu for one specific reason).

Lucasfilm

Now, Lucasfilm claims that Dave Filoni's MandoVerse project is still in the works. Whether it actually ever goes into production or not is still up in the air, but with the box office struggles of The Mandalorian & Grogu, it isn't looking too good. However, reports have stated that the project could be turned into a Disney+ series, which is still possible. That title is supposed to bring all of the MandoVerse projects together, and The Book of Boba Fett was part of the MandoVerse, so Boba should have some type of role in it.

Therefore, it would only make sense for Star Wars to build off of The Mandalorian & Grogu regarding Boba Fett, as his showing up again before Filoni's big project would only provide more connective tissue in the MandoVerse.

Will Lucasfilm Make a Book of Boba Fett Season 2?

Lucasfilm

As mentioned, The Mandalorian & Grogu essentially directly set up a second season of The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars could undoubtedly make an entire season of television about Boba Fett building out his criminal empire in territories that were previously controlled by the Hutts. The Twins and the Hutts living with them weren't the only individuals in that family, but the Twins were the leaders of the cartel, so the Hutts as a whole could most definitely act as the main villains of a second season.

For example, Boba could be trying to get his hands on those territories that were under the Twins' control, and the other branches of the Hutt family could be going after him. Fans could even see the return of some of the classic bounty hunters from The Empire Strikes Back, as many of them have worked for the Hutts through the years.

Most likely, Boba would be successful in his efforts to take control of everything the Twins had, which would only make him a more powerful and bigger character in the grand scheme of things. He would also have a lot of assets, finances, and people in his army to help out the heroes in Filoni's MandoVerse project.

Once again, everything almost seems too perfect for Boba Fett to make an epic return and reinsert himself into the MandoVerse. Now, realistically, Star Wars probably isn't going to bring The Book of Boba Fett back, and there is a good chance that Boba himself won't be seen in the MandoVerse again in the future. However, if Lucasfilm wants to explore his character again and make him a part of the greater story, the setup is there.