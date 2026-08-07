Sterling Point Character Ages Vs. Actor Ages For Ramona, Ellis, Oona & More In Amazon Prime Video Series

Prime Video's Sterling Point confirmed the age of its core characters through dialogue and references to past events. The latest coming-of-age drama follows Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), who leaves her privileged New York life with her twin brother, Connor, and adoptive father, Steven, after inheriting a remote Canadian island in the Muskoka region from her estranged grandfather, Gordon. Annie unpacked buried family secrets, discovering that she had a long-lost sister already living there.

Alongside the game-changing reveal, Annie forges unexpected bonds with a tight-knit group of locals and summer visitors, including the free-spirited Oona, the quietly charming Ellis, Oona's younger sister Maple, and their easygoing friend Sully. Sterling Point premiered on Prime Video on August 5.

How Old Is Ramona, Ellis, Oona, And Other Sterling Point Characters

Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle)

Prime Video

Character Age: 17

Sterling Point Episode 1's ending introduced Ramona, a 17-year-old, roughly the same age as her long-lost sister, Annie Jacobson. Raised by her grandfather on the island, Ramona was clearly not aware that she had an estranged sister. The discovery of her connection to Annie forms one of the series central relationships, anchored by resentment, curiosity, and eventual sisterhood.

Actress Age: 24

In real life, actress Amélie Hoeferle is 24 years old, bringing her quiet intensity and emotional depth to Ramona. The German-American actress is best known for Jason Blum and James Wan's Night Swim, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Eddington.

Annie (Ella Rubin)

Prime Video

Character Age: 17 (Turns 18 in Episode 5)

Sterling Point's official synopsis confirmed that Annie Jacobson is 17 years old in the new drama series. As the ambitious and curious lead of Sterling Point, Annie arrives on the island determined to uncover the long-buried secrets surrounding her mother's side of the family. Unlike her fraternal twin brother, Annie is clearly driven by a deep need for answers, which leads her to meet Ramona. In Episode 5, Annie and her brother, Connor, celebrated their 18th birthday on the island with Oona, Ramona, Maple, and Sully.

Actress Age: 24

Ella Rubin, 24, brings her own grounded intensity to the role of a teenager on the cusp of adulthood, forced to confront unexpected truths about her family. Rubin has an extensive acting resume, including credits in Until Dawn, Fear Street, Anora, and The Idea of You.

Oona (Bo Bragason)

Prime Video

Character Age: 17 (Estimated)

Oona's age in Sterling Point wasn't explicitly stated in the series. She was portrayed as a bold, flirty, and queer teen island resident of the remote Canadian island. Episode 2 confirmed that Oona is best friends with Ramona and has been part of the island's core social circle for years. She has also been balancing the responsibility of looking after her younger sister, Maple.

Actress Age: 22

22-year-old Bo Bragason, who is set to play the live-action version of Zelda in The Legend of Zelda in 2027, brings Oona to life with her energetic and charismatic performance, making her character one of the most memorable ones in the show.

Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie)

Prime Video

Character Age: 18 (Estimated)

Similar to Oona, Sterling Point didn't confirm Ellis' actual age, but it's possible he is 18, as he is actively working at the marina as a boat driver and pilot alongside his father, Joe. In the show, Ellis forms a strong and unexpected romantic connection with Annie.

Actor Age: 23

Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie is 23 years old in real life, and he elevates the show whenever he appears, as he has done with his quiet charm and grounded portrayal of Ellis. The rising star previously appeared in First Line and Contre-Offre.

Connor (Keen Ruffalo)

Prime Video

Character Age: 17 (Turns 18 in Episode 5)

Anne's twin brother, Connor, is also 17 (and later turned 18 midway through the season) in Sterling Point. Unlike the more reserved and responsible Annie, Connor is more easygoing and carefree. Upon learning that they have a sister, Connor follows Annie to the island, instantly becoming part of the evolving group dynamic.

Actor Age: 25

Keen Ruffalo, 25, is the eldest son of MCU star Mark Ruffalo. His portrayal of Connor captured a youthful, adventurous vibe while also exhibiting quiet intelligence when necessary. Ruffalo is known for his brief roles in Task and Hal & Harper.

Rory (Daniel Quinn Toye)

Prime Video

Character Age: 18 (Estimated)

Sterling Point introduced Rory, Annie's childhood friend from New York, who spends his summer with his mom on the island. While the series didn't confirm his exact age, many assumed that he is at least 18 years old, a year older than Annie.

Actor Age: N/A

The real-life age of Scottish actor Daniel Quinn Toye is not specified online. Still, Toye managed to steal every scene he's in as his rekindled connection with Annie created one of the show's compelling romantic tensions.

Maple (Mabel Strachan)

Prime Video

Character Age: 12

Sterling Point Episode 1 confirmed (via Oona's dialogue) that Maple, Oona's younger sister, is 12 years old in the series. Maple is often the observant and reasonable one in the group, which speaks volumes despite her age.

Actor Age: N/A

The real-life age of young Scottish actress Mabel Strachan is not specified online. The actress's other notable credits include playing young Mia in The Ridge.

Sully (Nikko Angelo Hinayo)

Prime Video

Character Age: 17 (Estimated)

Sully completes the core group of teens in Sterling Point, introduced as a reliable friend who works at a local café. Given that the group's average age is between 17 and 18 years old, it's reasonable to assume he falls within the same age bracket.

Actor Age: N/A

Filipino-Canadian actor Nikko Angelo Hinayo brings his natural flair to the role of Sully. Another notable role of his is playing Emile in Davey & Jonesie's Locker.

Steven

Prime Video

Character Age: 50s (Estimated)

On the adult side of Sterling Point, Steven is Annie and Connor's loving yet strict adoptive father, who is shocked to learn that their grandfather left them a million-dollar island. While the show didn't specify his exact age, many assumed that he is in his 50s.

Actor Age: 53

Actor and producer Jay Duplass is 53 in real life, and brings a warm presence to the character as a single dad navigating both parental concern and his own complicated history with the island.

Joe

Prime Video

Character Age: 50s (Estimated)

Joe is Ellis's father, who had an affair with Annie, Ramona's mom, in Sterling Point. He is a respected local who runs the marina on the island. Like Steven, his age was not specified in the show, but many theorized that he was in his 50s.

Actor Age: 60

The Walking Dead and The Boys alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the role, is 60 in real life and brings quiet authority and emotional depth to the character.