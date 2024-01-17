Night Swim 2024 Movie Online Release Date Revealed: When Will It Start Streaming?

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Night Swim

The 2024 supernatural horror movie Night Swim got a new update on its online release date, leading many to wonder when it will begin streaming.

First hitting theaters on January 2 under producers Jason Blum and James Wan, Night Swim marked one of the first big Hollywood releases of 2024 as it featured Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon in leading roles.

Unfortunately, director Bryce McGuire's new film underwhelmed critically and financially, winding up with a 23%Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing only about $30 million at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo).

Night Swim Gets Update on Online Release Date

Night Swim
Night Swim

The When to Stream X (formerly Twitter) account shared that Blumhouse and Universal’s Night Swim will be available for purchase online starting on Tuesday, January 23.

The film will appear on online marketplaces such as Apple, Amazon, and Google on that date, which comes only 21 days after it hit theaters on January 2.

When Will Night Swim Begin Streaming?

The easiest way to most accurately predict when Night Swim will begin streaming is to look at the timelines for other Universal/Blumhouse movies to make their streaming debuts in comparison.

2022's The Black Phone (starring Ethan Hawke) first hit the big screen on June 24 before hitting online marketplaces on July 14 and eventually Peacock on August 12 - a total of 49 days between debuts in theaters and streaming.

2023's hit horror movie M3gan saw an identical 49-day gap between releases, coming to the big screen on January 6 before making its Peacock debut on February 24.

Changing things up, The Exorcist: Believer took just slightly longer to move to streaming with a 56-day gap between its theatrical arrival (October 6) and its Peacock premiere (December 1), only one more week than its predecessors.

This came after a surprisingly short gap between its theatrical debut and its arrival in online marketplaces, with the film only taking 17 days to be available for purchase online.

Should Night Swim use the 49-day streaming release plan, it would be ready for fans to stream on Peacock on Tuesday, February 20. Blumhouse and Universal could potentially try to milk more out of its box office haul by keeping it in theaters another week, pushing that streaming date to Tuesday, February 27, but that seems unlikely considering its widely negative reviews.

Night Swim is now playing in theaters, and it will be available for purchase online on Tuesday, January 23.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Night Swim
Release Date
January 05, 2024
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Gavin Warren
Kerry Condon
Wyatt Russell
Genres
Horror
Sci-Fi
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Nefarious Movie Ending Explained: The True Meaning of the Film
Who Is Charly Jordan? 6 Things to Know About Ted Show's Sheila Actress
The Chosen Season 4: New Posters for 12 Main Characters Released (Photos)
FBI Show: 2024 Release Schedule of New Season & Most Wanted (Confirmed)

TRENDING

True Detective Season 4 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
The Sims 5 Release Date Estimations, News and Everything We Know
Marry My Husband Release Date Schedule of Episodes
Detective Forst Netflix Ending Explained - Here's What Actually Happened
Marvel's Madame Web Movie Gets Record-Breaking Runtime (Report)
Tags: Horror / Sci-Fi / James Wan /