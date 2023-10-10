The Exorcist: Believer Gets Imminent Online Release Date (Report)

The Exorcist: Believer will be available to watch online sooner than many were anticipating.

The latest installment in the Exorcist franchise has had an interesting journey to theaters, looking to catch scream-seeking fans during the lead-up to Halloween.

Originally set to release on October 13, Believer quickly moved up a week due to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour planting its flag on that original date.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum said they "moved off that [date] and [they] bowed [their] head to Taylor Swift.”

Despite the change in plans, it led the North American box office during its opening weekend with $26.5 million.

Watch The Exorcist: Believer Online

The Exorcist: Believer will be released on digital and VOD platforms on Tuesday, October 24, according to When To Stream.

This makes the new Exorcist's theatrical-exclusivity window a rather low 17 days, likely to bring the movie to digital in time for Halloween.

Universal Pictures, the film's distributor, set 17 days as the minimum period of theatrical exclusivity during 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a deal with AMC Theatres - via The Hollywood Reporter.

Luckily for those not wanting to venture out to a theater, audiences will get that chance to watch Believer during the peak of the Halloween season at home.

When Will The Exorcist: Believer Begin Streaming?

As The Exorcist: Believer was produced by Blumhouse and distributed by Universal, the expectation is that the new horror flick will soon be streaming on Peacock.

The most recent Blumhouse slasher distributed by Universal was M3GAN, released in theaters on January 6 and coming to Peacock less than two months later on February 24.

In order to get a better idea of when The Exorcist: Believer will begin streaming on Peacock, here's a look at the theater-to-streaming range of several recent Blumhouse/Universal projects:

Firestarter : May 13, 2022 (theaters & Peacock)

: May 13, 2022 (theaters & Peacock) The Black Phone : June 24, 2022 - August 12, 2022

: June 24, 2022 - August 12, 2022 Halloween Ends: October 14, 2022 (theaters & Peacock)

Alongside M3GAN, The Black Phone is the best comparison, as The Exorcist: Believer wasn't given a day-and-date streaming release. The theater-to-streaming window for both of those horror releases was exactly 49 days.

Based on that window, Friday, November 24 appears to be the most likely date for The Exorcist: Believer to start streaming on Peacock.

The Exorcist: Believer is now playing in theaters.