Universal's Lisa Frankenstein just received an online release date, meaning audiences have an idea of when the horror comedy will begin streaming.

Set in 1989, Zelda Williams' directorial debut follows goth teenager Lisa, played by Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton, whose crush happens to be a Victorian-era corpse played by Cole Sprouse.

Following its February 9 release, Lisa Frankenstein earned $3.8 million at the box office and was largely met with mixed reviews due to genre-hopping and pacing woes.

According to The When to Stream X (formerly Twitter) account, Lisa Frankenstein becomes available for online purchase on Tuesday, February 27.

Therefore, only 18 days separate the macabre comedy's theatrical debut and its online purchase date.

Audiences will be able to purchase Lisa Frankenstein on Apple, Amazon, and Google.

When Will Lisa Frankenstein Begin Streaming?

Since Lisa Frankenstein is owned by Universal and was distributed by Focus Features, the throwback horror flick will eventually stream on Peacock.

Since Universal has an established track record for when films head to streaming, audiences have a potential target date for when its Peacock drop.

Currently, the gap between a Universal movie's big screen debut and its arrival on Peacock is 49 days, such as in the case of Ethan Hawke's The Black Phone and M3gan.

The exception? The Exorcist: Believer didn't stream on Peacock until 56 days after its big screen debut and only taking 17 days to become available for online purchase.

Since Lisa Frankenstein took 18 days, it's possible that it follows in The Exorcist's footsteps in taking more than 50 days before streaming for Peacock subscribers.

If so, audiences should expect Lisa Frankenstein's Peacock arrival at the end of April.

Lisa Frankenstein is playing in theaters now.