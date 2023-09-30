Strays Movie Gets Imminent Streaming Release Date (Official)

Universal's summer comedy Strays, starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, is officially streaming on Peacock soon.

Opening on August 17, Strays got off to a slow start at the box office and never picked up steam. Its worldwide total is $34.8 million, while Sony Picture's comedy No Hard Feelings earned $87 million in theaters.

This box office letdown could (in part) be due to the ongoing actors' strike, which resulted in little promotion from the movie's big-name talent. Alternatively, the film may have just not found an audience for a raunchy, R-rated dog story.

Strays

Strays is officially heading to Peacock with a streaming release date of Friday, October 6. Fans can view a Strays page on the streamer's website with the option to add the film to "My Stuff" while awaiting its release.

This equates to just 49 days after its theatrical release, a break-neck turnaround from opening in theaters to being available on streaming.

The film has been available to purchase on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube Movies, and more since September 5.

What's New To Watch on Peacock?

Since its arrival in 2020, Peacock, cleverly named after the famous NBC logo, has been seen as a lower-level streaming service compared to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and others.

However, fast-forward to 2023, and Peacock is much more than just the last to stream The Office.

Major motion pictures like Fast X and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are streaming on the service after opening up in theaters this year.

In addition, Peacock just launched a John Wick spin-off show titled The Continental and is the home of Anthony Macke's Twisted Metal series.

In addition, Peacock has plenty of live offerings, including America's Got Talent (which just concluded its 18th season) and NBC's Sunday Night Football.

