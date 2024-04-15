Fans are looking ahead to Monkey Man's online release date before it makes its streaming debut.

Dev Patel pulls triple duty as the director, writer, and star of 2024's Monkey Man, a story about a young man making a living at an underground fight club under the guise of a gorilla mask. Dealing with years of suppressed rage, he looks to settle a score against those who stole his life from him.

Monkey Man hit theaters in the United States and Canada on April 11.

The When to Stream X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed when Monkey Man will get its online release date.

The account shared that Dev Patel's new movie will be available for purchase via online marketplaces like Amazon, Google, and Apple starting Tuesday, April 23.

This comes only 12 days after the film initially hit theaters, although this release date will be 43 days after it was first screened at SXSW on March 11.

When Will Monkey Man Begin Streaming?

With Monkey Man being produced by Universal, its natural streaming destination will be Peacock.

Now, the only question is when exactly the film will make its streaming debut. To help make that determination, the best course of action is to look at recent Universal releases.

One recent example is 2022's M3GAN, which debuted in theaters on January 6, 2023, before coming to Peacock on February 24 of the same year, marking a delay of less than two months.

The Exorcist: Believer utilized a similar timeframe after its October 6, 2023 theatrical arrival, hitting peacock less than two months later on December 1.

Ahead are another trio of Universal-release projects along with their theater-to-streaming release ranges:

Firestarter : May 13, 2022 (theaters & Peacock)

: May 13, 2022 (theaters & Peacock) The Black Phone : June 24, 2022 - August 12, 2022

: June 24, 2022 - August 12, 2022 Halloween Ends: October 14, 2022 (theaters & Peacock)

These movies all had a gap of 49-56 days between their theatrical premiere dates and their streaming release dates, which could indicate a similar timeframe for Monkey Man.

Should that happen, fans can likely expect Monkey Man to begin streaming on Peacock sometime around May 30 or June 6, although nothing is confirmed yet.

Monkey Man is now playing in theaters, and it will be available for online purchase starting on Tuesday, April 23.

