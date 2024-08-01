Here's When Twisters 2024's Streaming Release Is Now Expected to Happen

After a killer start at the box office, here's when fans can expect 2024's Twisters to be released on digital and streaming.

Twisters opened to $81.2 million domestically, setting a new record for natural disaster movies, previously held by 2004's The Day After Tomorrow.

Headlined by Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos, the spiritual successor for 1996's Twister is living up to the summer blockbuster expectations.

However, it will not be in theaters forever, and some fans are already wondering when they'll be able to watch it again (or for the first time) at home.

When Will Twisters Release Online?

Twisters is in a unique situation based on its production companies and distributors. The new film is produced by Amblin Entertainment while also produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures (International) and Universal Pictures (Domestic).

For audiences in the United States and Canada, this makes recent big-budget Universal films the best barometer for when Twisters will be released online.

It's no secret that since the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed down movie theaters, modern films have either gone straight to streaming or given a shorter leash on the big screen.

This has been no different with Universal Pictures, highlighted by relatively short theatrical life spans by two of its biggest films of 2024: Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Fall Guy.

After a successful run at the box office, Kung Fu Panda 4 moved to digital shelves (Amazon, Apple, YouTube, etc) 32 days after opening.

Unfortunately for The Fall Guy, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's star power didn't lead to wide theatrical success, leading to its quick shift to online availability:

Kung Fu Panda 4: Theatrical: March 8, 2024 Digital: April 9, 2024 (32 days after theatrical)

The Fall Guy : Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Digital: May 21, 2024 (18 days after theatrical)

In the case of Twisters, it's already outperforming early box office projections, giving the studio reason to keep it in theaters exclusively for a full month is likely.

This makes Twisters' estimated online digital release date between August 20 (32 days after opening) or August 27 (39 days after opening).

The expectation is for Twisters to eventually be streaming on NBCUniversal's Peacock service in the United States.

Over the past several years Universal's theatrical-to-streaming windows have consistently been around 120 days. However, there are significant outliers like Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and even a recent 2024 release was only a 105-day window:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Theatrical: April 5, 2023 Streaming: August 3, 2023 (120 days after theatrical)

Fast X Theatrical: May 19, 2023 Streaming: September 15, 2023 (119 days after theatrical)

Oppenheimer Theatrical: July 21, 2023 Streaming: February 16, 2024 (210 days after theatrical)

Migration: Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Streaming: April 19, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)

Kung Fu Panda 4: Theatrical: March 8, 2024 Digital: June 21, 2024 (105 days after theatrical)



Factoring in Twisters' projected long-term box office success and the pattern of Universal dropping its major Peacock movie released on Friday, the most likely streaming release date for the new disaster film is November 29, 133 days after opening in theaters.

Twisters is now swirling in a theater near you.

