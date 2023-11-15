FNAF Movie Gets Imminent Online Release Date (Official)

After first hitting theaters and Peacock simultaneously, Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) now looks forward to its imminent online release date.

Although the FNAF movie featured a stellar cast of actors including Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard, the new video-game adaptation didn't land so well with much of its audience.

The film received mixed-to-middling critics reviews, including only a 30% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but received an 87% audience score, reflecting its success at the box office with fans.

FNAF Movie Coming to Online Release Soon

Amazon unveiled pre-orders for Universal Pictures' Five Nights at Freddy's, revealing that it will be available for purchase online on Tuesday, November 28.

This marks only 34 days between the FNAF movie's theatrical/streaming release date and its online release date, with the film being available for purchase at a price point of $19.99 USD.

The film initially hit Peacock on October 26 at 8 p.m. ET to coincide with its Thursday night previews in theaters, with Universal utilizing a dual-release strategy for this new video-game-inspired movie.

Will FNAF's Online Release Be Successful?

Considering Five Nights at Freddy's is already streaming for those with a subscription to Peacock, the expectation is that its online release wouldn't be too much of a boost to its total revenue.

But taking into account that it grossed over $250 million at the global box office on a mere $20 million budget, even with mostly negative reviews, there's a chance it could be a surprise hit yet again.

Changing up multiple aspects from the video game for its live-action adaptation, the FNAF movie found its way into a modicum of success with diehard followers, enough for it to cross big box office milestones.

And with director Emma Tammi admitting that she'd "absolutely be very interested" in developing a sequel if the opportunity came her way, there's surely a chance that Universal puts a tangible level of investment into this horror franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy's is currently playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock, and it will be available via online purchase on Tuesday, November 28.