FNAF movie fans got a disappointing update regarding the 2023 horror film's streaming status on Peacock.

Officially titled Five Nights at Freddy's, the video-game-inspired horror movie had an impact on fans in late 2023 as it made a day-and-date release in theaters and Peacock on October 27.

FNAF's Peacock Streaming Status Update

Peacock announced that Five Nights at Freddys (FNAF) will be leaving the streaming service soon.

According to an official update on all the movies leaving Peacock in February, FNAF will leave the streamer on Sunday, February 25.

Currently, Peacock is the only streaming service that hosts the FNAF movie, although it will still be available for purchase & rent on digital platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, and YouTube Movies.

Why Was FNAF Removed From Peacock So Soon?

Fans are certainly going to be disappointed that FNAF is being removed from Peacock so quickly - a move that comes only four months after it initially hit theaters.

This is especially surprising considering Peacock is owned by Universal, the same company that produced the FNAF movie, leaving many wondering what is going on with the film's streaming rights.

CNBC analyzed moves like this in May 2023, explaining that streaming services such as Peacock take projects off their platforms to save money and bring up their earning potential with what remains on the services.

Taking those projects off platforms allows streamers to avoid costly residual payments and licensing fees, which is even the case for movies and shows owned in-house like FNAF so that studios can balance the books correctly.

While FNAF could certainly return to Peacock once a new contract is negotiated, it is certainly disappointing for fans hoping to revisit the surprise horror hit.

Five Nights at Freddy's will be available to stream on Peacock until Sunday, February 25. It is also available to rent and purchase from most online storefronts.

