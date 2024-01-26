FNAF 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (FNAF 2) may release sooner rather than later according to a new update from one of its leading stars.

The original Five Nights at Freddy's became a surprise financial hit in 2023 upon its day-and-date release in theaters and on Peacock, leading many to quickly wonder how long it would be until a sequel gets the green light.

One rumor (via The Hollywood Handle) even teased that FNAF 2 is already in the works at Blumhouse and Universal, with the report noting that the original film's director, Emma Tammi, was in line to take on the same job for the sequel.

Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson confirmed the upcoming filming timeline for Blumhouse and Universal's Five Nights at Freddy's 2 in a recent chat with Vanity Fair.

While expressing how much he "can’t wait to see what they’re going to do for the next one," he revealed that FNAF 2 is set to start shooting sometime this year, although no other specifics were offered.

This comes after FNAF director Emma Tammi revealed ahead of the first film's release that she'd "absolutely be very interested" in directing a sequel to continue the story:

"I would absolutely be very interested in continuing [to direct a sequel], building stories in this world, building stories with these characters that I now feel, not just in love with, but invested in. I would love to see where they go."

The FNAF director then said that they're just "really excited to incorporate more elements of the lore" that are tied to the second and third games of the series:

"In terms of the franchise, if we were lucky enough to be able to continue making more films, we would just be really excited to incorporate more elements of the lore that relate to [the second and third game]."

When Will FNAF 2 Be Released?

Looking at the potential timeframe for FNAF 2, its theatrical release date depends on when filming begins in 2024.

For reference, the original film began filming on February 1, 2023, only taking a few months to film all the required material before finishing up on April 3 and hitting theaters and Peacock on October 27.

Given how much success FNAF had at the box office, earning $289 million during its theatrical run (per Box Office Mojo), Universal and Blumhouse will likely follow a similar filming schedule to capture the same magic that came in 2023.

Should FNAF 2 begin filming later this year, the sequel would be expected to premiere in 2025, although nothing official has been revealed about that timetable yet.

Five Nights at Freddy's is available to stream on Peacock.