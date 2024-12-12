The Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) movie franchise reportedly has plans to develop multiple sequels after the original 2023 horror hit.

Although FNAF faced plenty of criticism from viewers, the video game adaptation turned into quite a success during its run in theaters and on Peacock. It earned the second-highest day-and-date opening weekend in history (behind Black Widow) and finished with a nearly $300 million haul at the global box office.

On the back of that success, Universal and Blumhouse quickly greenlit a FNAF sequel, ensuring this horror franchise would have a future on the big screen. The extent of that future was previously unknown, but a new report indicates the series will not be over anytime soon.

FNAF Movie Franchise Has Multiple Sequels Planned

Peacock

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, plans are in place for Five Nights at Freddy's to continue beyond a trilogy.

Posting to his Patreon, Richtman let readers know that "the plan is now to go beyond a trilogy for the movies."

This follows up on another post from Richtman indicating a third FNAF movie was already in early development, which he posted on September 18. Another post from that same day teased that the sequel "will have a stronger focus on horror" but would still be rated PG-13, as the first movie was.

What To Expect From FNAF Franchise

At least one of FNAF's stars has already confirmed a comeback for the upcoming sequel. However, this film appears to be far from the only new FNAF-related project going into development.

Of course, the game series boasts well over a dozen entries that have hit the market since 2014, including 11 games from the core timeline. Any one of these games could easily inspire where the story goes as the movie franchise continues to evolve.

Timeframe-wise, FNAF 2 started production in October 2024 and is lined up to end in January 2025. This would give the film plenty of time to go through post-production and be released in theaters and/or on Peacock before the end of next year.

Given that information, Peacock and Blumhouse seem to have plenty of time to develop the adventures they want to tell in this budding universe. The real question is when exactly fans will learn more about those plans officially.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now streaming on Peacock.