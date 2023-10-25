Universal has confirmed the release date and time for Five Nights at Freddy's on its streaming service Peacock.

The release of Five Nights at Freddy's has to be one of the most baffling from any studio this year.

Despite box office projections tracking for a strong opening weekend, the studio has decided to employ a day-and-date release strategy (when a movie releases simultaneously in theaters and on a streaming service).

On top of that, the incredibly narrow review embargo for the video game adaptation suggests the film could bomb with critics, which might end up true if mixed early reactions are any indication.

When Will FNAF Movie Release on Peacock?

Blumhouse Productions

On October 18, CNET reported that Five Nights at Freddy's was hit with yet another minor adjustment in its release schedule, with the debut on Universal's streaming service Peacock being changed from October 27 to October 26 at 8 p.m.

On October 20, one fan asked Peacock directly on X (formally Twitter) about the film's release on the platform, which it reaffirmed would be on October 27.

However, that same account has made a correction and confirmed CNET's report that Five Nights at Freddy's will start streaming on Peacock on Thursday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Will FNAF's Release Strategy Pay Off for Universal?

Considering the already mixed early reaction from critics, it was perhaps the best move to have such a small review embargo and prevent the well of public opinion being poisoned ahead of time. However, that still doesn't explain why Universal has decided to release the film a day early on Peacock.

It's possible that because Five Nights at Freddy's will open so strongly despite a meager 20 million budget, it sees it as a greater investment in Peacock and attracting new users.

In recent years, Blumhouse films have employed the day-and-date strategy a handful of times, to varying success, with Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends, and Firestarter. In retrospect, it shouldn't have surprised fans that Universal would do the same with another Blumhouse film.

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to release on Peacock on October 26 and in theaters on October 27.