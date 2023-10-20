FNAF Movie Gets Last-Minute Release Date Change

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) just got a last-minute change to the plan for its upcoming release.

The upcoming horror video game adaptation is set to join the modern release strategy era, utilizing a day-and-date release at the end of October in theaters and on Peacock.

Only coming in with a 110-minute runtime, FNAF looks to reinvigorate the horror genre with the video game getting new life as a major Hollywood production.

CNET revealed that the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie got a last-minute change to its release date, as it will now debut on Peacock on Thursday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET instead of on Friday, October 27.

This change is likely to have the digital release coincide with early Thursday night previews for the PG-13-rated FNAF, which also begin playing in theaters the night of October 26.

The film’s official X page shared how the update is also starting to be reflected on the Peacock service itself.

Additionally, FNAF will be released on October 25 in the U.K., two days earlier than in the U.S., and its release was planned for October 26 in Australia as well.

How Anticipation for FNAF Movie Is Building

FNAF will be an adaptation of the same-named video game series, highlighting an A-list cast of actors as they dive into the scary secrets at Freddy Fazebar’s Pizza.

Josh Hutcherson will take on leading-man duties as a new security guard at the restaurant before learning that the animatronic animals inside come to life when business hours end.

While some fans are concerned about the film’s review embargo coming so close to the release date, with those instances now being closer together, the FNAF team likely hopes to quell those worries with a thrilling and fresh story.

But with looks at the film’s creepy animatronics already kickstarting plenty of fan discussions, optimism is building for plenty of success upon its release.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will debut in theaters on Friday, October 27 and will begin streaming on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 26.