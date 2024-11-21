Cruel Intentions, the 2024 adaptation of the 1999 cult classic of the same name, boasts a cast of up-and-coming stars and fan favorites headlined by Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, and Brooke Lena Johnson.

Amazon Prime Video's new steamy drama follows the story of two ruthless stepsiblings willing to do whatever it takes to stay on top of the social hierarchy at an elite college in Washington, D.C.

When an unexpected hazing incident comes to light that puts every fraternity and sorority in the university on probation, the stepsiblings must do everything to preserve their power.

Cruel Intentions premiered on Prime Video on November 21.

Cruel Intentions Cast Guide: Who's Who in Prime Video's 2024 Adaptation

Sarah Catherine Hook - Caroline Mereuil

Sarah Catherine Hook

Leading the cast of the 2024 adaptation of Cruel Intentions is Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Mereuil, the sorority leader of Delta Phi Pi who uses her influence to manipulate everyone around her for her benefit and to maintain power and control in Manchester College.

She is also using her stepbrother to seduce the Vice President's daughter so that she will end up joining her sorority.

Hook previously appeared as Debbie Glatzel in Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The actress also starred as Juliette Fairmont in First Kill, Happy in The Ghost Trap, and Catherine Davis in American Crime Story.

Zac Burgess - Lucien Belmont

Zac Burgess

Zac Burgess plays Caroline's stepbrother, Lucien Belmont.

Lucien and Caroline have a strong bond anchored by a much darker secret, considering that he is physically attracted to his stepsister.

As a way to get what he wants, Lucien agrees to Caroline's deal to do whatever is necessary to make the Vice President's daughter, Annie, join Delta Phi Pi to ensure the sorority's strong legacy of recruiting members from influential families.

If he succeeds, Lucien will have an hour of steamy private time with Caroline.

Burgess's breakout role is playing Eli Bell in Boy Swallows Universe. The actor has also appeared in One Night, Totally Completely Fine, and a short titled Bring Me Back.

Savannah Lee Smith - Annie Grover

Savannah Lee Smith

Savannah Lee Smith plays Annie Grover in Cruel Intentions.

Annie is the daughter of the Vice President who is trying to fit in as she enters the crazy world of Manchester College.

Given her strong political background and her family's major influence, Annie becomes Caroline's primary target as Delta Phi Pi's new recruit.

Caroline sends her brother, Lucien, to seduce Annie so that she can be influenced into joining her sorority.

Annie, though, is also being recruited by Beatrice who wants her to be part of the protests against the sororities.

Smith rose to prominence due to her role as Monet De Haan in HBO's Gossip Girl.

The actress also has credits in Murder at the Murder Mystery Party.

Khobe Clark - Scott Russell

Khobe Clark

Khobe Clark stars as Scott Russell, a hazing victim and a member of Alpha Gamma whose hazing incident kickstarted the events of Cruel Intentions.

It turns out that Scott is the son of a congressman, and it is bad optics that he is involved in a hazing fiasco.

This event leads the university to put every sorority and fraternity under probation. Caroline enacts her plan to make Annie join Delta Phi Pi because her involvement ensures that her sorority will not be kicked out of the university.

Scott is also in a relationship with another fraternity member, Blaise.

Clark is best known for playing Kyle in Yellowjackets. The actor's other notable credits include Firefly Lane and V.C. Andrews' Dawn.

Brooke Lena Johnson - Beatrice Worth

Brooke Lena Johnson

Brooke Lena Johnson appears as Beatrice Worth, a member of the college's New Political Society who tries to persuade Annie Grover that the sorority houses (particularly Delta Phi Pi) are horrible.

Johnson recently appeared as a 911 operator in 2024's Strangers: Chapter 1. The actress also has credits in You, South of Hell, and The Crying Dead.

Sara Silva - CeCe Carroway

Sara Silva

Sara Silva plays CeCe Carroway, Caroline's assistant who always seeks validation from her. She is also a loyal member of Delta Phi Pi.

CeCe has big dreams of getting ahead of everyone, and she also harbors a secret crush on Professor Chadwick.

Silva is best known for her appearances in The Boys, American Horror Stories, and Grown-ish.

John Harlan Kim - Blaise Powell

John Harlan Kim

John Harlan Kim brings Blaise Powell to life in Cruel Intentions.

Blaise is a member of Alpha Gamma who is playing mind games with Scott Russell by making him believe that he likes him.

It turns out that Blaise is using Scott for his benefit since he wants to steal the funds from the fraternity so that he can be rich as well.

Kim's most recognizable role is playing Albert Han in over 20 episodes of 9-1-1 from 2020 to 2023. The actor also starred in Purple Hearts, White Fever, and Nancy Drew.

Sean Patrick Thomas - Professor Hank Chadwick

Sean Patrick Thomas

Sean Patrick Thomas returns to the world of Cruel Intentions by playing a new character: Professor Hank Chadwick.

Chadwick is a distant professor at Manchester College who is described as a lone wolf. However, it all changed when CeCe applied to be his teacher's assistant.

Things take a turn when Chadwick is slowly being attracted to CeCe, which could derail his career.

Thomas was part of the original cast of 1999's Cruel Intentions where he played Ronald Clifford. His other notable credits include being part of the cast of Gen V and For All Mankind.

Claire Forlani - Claudia Merteuil

Claire Forlani

Claire Forlani stars as Claudia Merteuil, Caroline's biological mother and Lucien's stepmother.

It is revealed that Claudia is a former president of Delta Phi Pi and she is using her daughter to continue her legacy of recruiting members from influential families so that it could benefit her career in the real world..

Forlani has over 50 credits, with roles in Five Feet Apart, Domina, Departure, and Hawaii Five-0.

Adam Arkin - Dean Sheffield

Adam Arkin

Adam Arkin guest stars in Cruel Intentions Episode 1 as Dean Sheffield.

Sheffield is Manchester College's dean who oversees the investigation behind Scott Russell's hazing incident.

Arkin is a veteran actor known for his roles in Justified, Sons of Anarchy, Get Shorty, and Rebel.

Arkin also serves as one of the directors of Cruel Intentions.

Jon Tenney - Congressman Russell

Jon Tenney

Jon Tenney appears as Congressman Russell, Scott's father who uses his influence to make sure that his son is a valued student of Manchester College.

Tenney's past major credits include The Closer, Scandal, and True Detective. The actor also recently appeared as Mickey Haller Sr. in The Lincoln Lawyer.

Stephen Thomas Kalyn - Rourke

Stephen Thomas Kalyn

Stephen Thomas Kayln appears in Cruel Intentions Episode 1 as Rourke.

Rourke is Caroline's ex-boyfriend and the former president of Alpha Gamma who is blindsided by her and the other members by making it look like that he is the one responsible for Scott's hazing incident.

Kalyn has credits in Accused, Paying for It, and Essex County.

Cynthia Ritchie - Miranda

Cynthia Ritchie

Cynthia Ritchie joins the cast of Cruel Intentions as Miranda, a member of Delta Phi Pi who is tasked by CeCe to observe Annie Grover from the distance.

Cruel Intentions is Ritchie's first major acting credit.

Nikki Crawford - Mrs. Grover

Nikki Crawford

Nikki Crawford plays Mrs. Grover, Annie's mother who reminds her daughter that she is in a position of power in the elite college, and she shouldn't waste it.

Crawford is a Tony-nominated and Obie award-winning actress best known for her roles in 9-1-1, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

All episodes of Cruel Intentions are streaming on Prime Video.