Up-and-coming actress Sarah Catherine Hook recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's new series, Cruel Intentions, and fans want to know more about her.

Based loosely on a 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled Les Liaisons Dangeureuses, Prime Video's Cruel Intentions is an adaptation that is no stranger to fans of the entertainment industry.

In 1999, the most popular adaptation of the book was released via a film also named Cruel Intentions, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon.

The new TV series follows a similar plot to the source material and 1999 flick as two step-siblings (Caroline and Lucien) try to sabotage the daughter of the Vice President of the United States by seducing her.

Biography Details & Facts on Sarah Catherine Hook

Sarah Catherine Hook Graduated from SUNY Purchase College

29-year-old Sarah Catherine Hook graduated from the Purchase College at the State University of New York with a Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance: Opera.

Sarah specifically studied Voice and Opera Studies while at SUNY Purchase, but, according to the college's website, became interested in acting while in attendance.

In school, Sarah decided to attend the Atlantic Theater Company Summer Intensive, which is an acting program at the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School in New York.

First Kill Was Sarah's First Major Role

While Cruel Intentions (the main cast for that show can be seen here) is a major role for the Montgomery, Alabama native, it was not her first.

In 2022, Sarah was the main actor in a Netflix limited series titled First Kill, which followed a vampire and a vampire hunter who were ironically in love.

In that series, Sarah played the vampire, Juliette, and shared the screen with Imani Lewis, who played Calliope, the vampire hunter.

Sarah appeared in all eight episodes of First Kill as one of the two leads, while also earning the top-billed actors spot along with Lewis.

In an interview with PopSugar, Sarah talked about her role in First Kill, specifically mentioning how much she "relates" to the character she portrayed:

"When I was 16, I was a lot more outgoing than Juliette, but now that as I've gotten older, I feel like I relate to her more than ever. I was actually really, really shy when I was little, and I feel like I'm kind of reverting back to that. I don't know if it's the pandemic or whatever it is, but I feel very close to her these days."

Sarah also talked about how it was "truly such a treat to play" in First Kill, saying that she "adores those kinds of roles:"

"I feel like I kind of relate to her quirkiness and her little awkward moments as well. I honestly adore those kinds of roles in other movies and TV shows, so it was truly such a treat to play her."

Sarah Is Honored to be in Cruel Intentions

Like First Kill, Sarah is the top-billed actress in Prime Video's Cruel Intentions, portraying Caroline Mertuil - one of the main characters.

In the show, Caroline is one of the step-siblings who attempt to sabotage the Vice President of the United States' daughter.

Sarah shared the screen a lot with her on-screen stepbrother, Zac Burgess (Lucien).

In an interview with People, Sarah talked about how special it was for her to be cast in the show since it was a film that meant so much to her growing up.

Sarah briefly talked about how much she adored the 1999 film, saying that she and a friend considered it one of their favorite movies to watch together:

"I've loved this movie so much for so long. My best friend and I, this was one of our favorite films together."

The actress can even recall the very first time she watched the film, saying that it was in seventh grade with a group of "older girls who were really cool:"

"I think the first time I ever watched it, I think I was in seventh grade — which is too young to watch — but I was with these older girls who were really cool and they introduced it to me, which I feel like is the perfect introduction to this movie. Watching it with cool girls and you're just like this dopey seventh grader with braces going through puberty."

Sarah also credited the crew with making her filming experience go as smoothly as possible. She specifically talked about how much "creative freedom" she was given, which in turn made her job less stressful:

"They gave us all of this creative freedom with the roles and really didn't want us to copy and paste. They wanted us to bring our own take on it and that helped a lot."

However, it seems as though Sarah would have been happy no matter what since she was such a longtime fan of the movie:

"Honestly, I was just more excited to be a part of it, just because I loved it so much."

Sarah Will Next Star in The White Lotus Season 3

Sarah's star power in Hollywood seems to be getting noticed by the right people because she was already confirmed as a new cast member of The White Lotus Season 3.

Although appearing in that series would feature her alongside some major names such as Jennifer Coolidge, some other new cast members alongside Sarah will be Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, and Michelle Monaghan.

As of writing, it is unclear what Sarah's role will be and how many episodes she will appear in.

While The White Lotus will be a major appearance for Sarah, it is not the only upcoming project she is set to be a part of.

For example, it was also confirmed that she will be headlining Lindsey Ryan's feature directorial debut, Capsized, which is about the eldest child of a family named Nicole (whom Sarah is playing) finding out that they are being evicted while on a houseboat vacation.

It is worth noting that Sarah was also cast in an upcoming movie titled People We Meet on Vacation, which is an adaptation of a 2021 novel by author Emily Henry.

Sarah Wants To Perform on Broadway

As mentioned, Sarah went to school to study opera and voice, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance: Opera.

While she is seeing major success in the film industry, Sarah does want to put her music training and studies to use by performing on Broadway.

In an interview with Teen Vogue that was conducted when First Kill was being released, Sarah was asked about what she would like to do next.

Although that interview was two years ago and things could have changed (especially since she has been cast in so many big projects), Sarah simply said, "A Broadway situation," indicating that she would like to perform live on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Broadway has historically combined acting and music (especially opera), so it seems to be the perfect place for Sarah.

How To Follow Sarah Catherine Hook Online

Fans can find Sarah on Instagram.

Cruel Intentions is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.