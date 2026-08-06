Ahsoka Season 2 Teaser Confirms Redesign for Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker

A new teaser for Ahsoka Season 2 was shown to a select audience, and a detailed description of the footage reveals a redesign for Anakin Skywalker. Hayden Christensen confirmed his return as the fallen Jedi at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025, shortly before cameras started rolling on the new season. Rosario Dawson leads the Disney+ series as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s former Padawan from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with Dave Filoni, who now runs Lucasfilm as its president and chief creative officer, once again at the helm.

Lucasfilm debuted a sizzle reel at Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York City this May, where Dawson revealed that Ahsoka Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in early 2027. The footage played only for those in the room, teasing space battles and lightsaber combat alongside appearances from Christensen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren, and the rest of the returning cast. Everyone else depends on descriptions from the people who saw it.

One of those people is Juliet Nuzzo, a fandom and theme park content creator who broke down the teaser on her Instagram. She confirmed that Christensen’s Jedi sports an outfit unlike anything from the first season, and her report covered far more than one costume.

Every Detail Revealed in Ahsoka Season 2’s Teaser

Anakin Skywalker’s New Costume

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Nuzzo was full of praise for Anakin's new costume design, describing it as a "whole new glorious fit:"

"The part of the trailer that got me the most excited was seeing Hayden Christensen back. Anakin’s back. He’s got a whole new glorious fit. He’s looking chef’s kiss perfect. I think it’s promising that we saw him in the early footage already."

Anakin’s wardrobe kept changing throughout the first season. Christensen wore dark robes for the World Between Worlds sequence in Episode 5 and switched into Clone Wars-era armor for flashbacks. The new design shown in the teaser marks yet another look for a character who died long before the series' events, giving the costume department the chance to draw on designs from any point in his life.

Christensen also sounded eager for that kind of experimentation at the Celebration panel, where he admitted, "As much as I love the traditional Jedi robes I wore during the prequels, it was exciting to get to see Anakin with a new look." His presence in the footage could mean a bigger role this time around. Anakin appeared significantly in just one episode of Season 1 and made brief cameos in three others, so putting him in the first teaser suggests Filoni plans to spotlight the master-and-apprentice bond even more in the new episodes.

A New Type of Lightsaber

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The costume was only half of Nuzzo’s report. She also revealed a blade she could not identify, one that "does not seem like something we’ve seen on screen before:"

"In that footage, I will call out in particular the weaponry. There was a lightsaber, I’m not sure, I only saw it for a second, it does not seem like something we’ve seen on screen before."

This is an interesting detail because Ahsoka is filled with a diverse armory, so for this lightsaber to stand out, it must be something special. Ahsoka fights with twin white blades, Sabine trains with the green lightsaber Ezra Bridger left behind, Ezra assembled a fresh blue saber in the Season 1 finale, and mercenaries Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati wield orange sabers. A weapon that stands apart from all of those, even in a one-second glimpse, could mean either a brand-new wielder or a design Star Wars has never put in live action.

One explanation for this new weaponry could be linked to the occult storyline at the center of Season 2. The concept reel shown at Celebration promised "The powers of the occult" and "ancient machines from a dark and terrible past." Peridea was also the ancient home of the Nightsisters, whose Great Mothers return in the new episodes.

Baylan, now played by Rory McCann after Ray Stevenson’s passing, also went searching for a godlike power there when audiences last saw him. These plot points could produce a blade that even a longtime fan would not easily recognize. It could also simply be Huyang's new blade. At Celebration, it was revealed that the droid professor will wield his own lightsaber. Perhaps he pulls out something unique when he battles Shin Hati in Season 2.

More Sabine Wren & Chopper

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In a separate video, Nuzzo summed up the teaser in six words, promising "More Anakin, more Sabine, more Chopper." For Sabine, this detail isn’t too surprising. Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Mandalorian-turned-Jedi-apprentice ended Season 1 stranded on Peridea beside Ahsoka after Thrawn’s escape, right as her Force abilities finally surfaced. A padawan cut off from her entire galaxy has little left to do except train, which sets up her growth as one of the season’s most important storylines.

Chopper never needs an excuse for more screen time. The cranky astromech backed up Hera Syndulla throughout the first season and rolled onstage beside Dawson at the same Upfront event, where the actress cradled a white Loth-cat for the cameras. His confirmed return, along with fellow Star Wars Rebels alum Zeb, keeps the Ghost crew reunion going in the new episodes.