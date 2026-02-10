Ahsoka Season 2 Confirmed to Include 3 Key Star Wars Jedi Lightsabers

Ahsoka Season 2 will include three iconic lightsabers wielded by major Force users, and it includes a variety of types, such as a double-bladed version and one with a heavy, customized hilt. The upcoming sophomore run of the Star Wars series on Disney+ continues the story of Ahsoka and Sabine Wren as they find a way to return to the main galaxy after being trapped in Peridea by Grand Admiral Thrawn.

With Shin Hati, Baylan Skoll, Ahsoka, and Sabine Wren (all of whom are Force sensitive) all trapped in Peridea, it seems imminent that more lightsaber duels will happen. This would also mean that several returning lightsabers will be featured prominently in Season 2 to advance story arcs and improve the action shown in Season 1.

Every Major Lightsaber Confirmed To Appear in Ahsoka Season 2

Baylan Skoll's Lightsaber

Star Wars

Baylan Skoll's lightsaber features a massive, broad-hilted orange-red blade that was featured in Season 1 and an official promotional image from Ahsoka Season 2. What makes Baylan's weapon unique is the fact that the orange Kyber crystal is a rare color tied to a fallen Jedi, and more of his mysterious agenda regarding the Mortis Gods is expected to be at the forefront in Ahsoka Season 2.

Star Wars

Baylan (to be portrayed by Rory McCann following the death of the original actor, Ray Stevenson) appears to do whatever it takes to uncover the truth behind the Mortis Gods. He is poised to wield his orange-red lightsaber if a conflict arises during his search in Peridea.

Ahsoka Tano's White Lightsabers (But There's a Catch)

Star Wars

Ahsoka Tano's iconic dual white-bladed sabers that first appeared in live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2 and later Ahsoka Season 1 are expected to make their triumphant return in the show's sophomore run on Disney+. These dual lightsabers are wielded by Ahsoka in her signature Jar'Kai dual-wielding style.

In the Season 1 finale, Ahsoka lost the shorter secondary saber during her eventful duel with Morgan Elsbeth, meaning that she will be mainly using a single white lightsaber in Season 2 until she repairs the broken one.

Star Wars

Leaked concept art (via Reddit) taken from the Ahsoka Season 2 panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025 showed the titular Jedi wielding her dual lightsabers, meaning that she will fix her broken secondary saber sooner rather than later.

Sabine Wren's Lightsaber

Star Wars

Sabine Wren's ascension to a Padawan was well chronicled in Ahsoka Season 1, and she can be seen using Ezra Bridger's green lightsaber from Star Wars Rebels during her training with Ahsoka. The green blade color symbolizes a classic Jedi color that embraces growth and harmony with the Force.

Sabine added custom touches to the lightsaber's hilt, including a Mandalorian-inspired upgrade with a larger guard for better hand protection.

Star Wars

Aside from the upgrade, it has a standard cylindrical design that has already weathered from Ezra and Sabine's use over the years.

Bonus: Huyang's Lightsabers

Star Wars

The exclusive trailer shown at Star Wars Celebration Japan also spoiled the reveal that Huyang will wield his own lightsaber as he squares off with Shin Hati in Peridea. Leaked concept art showed Huyang splitting his arms into multiples, similar to what General Grievous did in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Given that the droid has access to other lightsabers, it is unknown if Huyang is using another weapon or if he already modified his own in Season 2.