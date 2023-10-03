Star Wars Just Confirmed Sabine Wren's Surprising Jedi Status

Star Wars may have just confirmed Sabine Wren's Jedi status ahead of the Ahsoka season finale.

Lucafilm's latest Disney+ series has made a concerted effort to catch fans up on what the cast of Star Wars Rebels has been up to since that series ended more than five years ago.

This has led to many answers, as creator Dave Filoni starts to fill in some of the blanks left in the time since Rebels, but it has also presented a myriad of questions including the possibility of Sabine potentially being force-sensitive.

While there has been evidence on both sides of the argument, it remains unclear if Ahsoka's Mandalorian Padawan is, in fact, a Jedi or not.

Sabine Wren's Jedi Status Confirmed

Star Wars

Fans finally have their answer about whether Sabine Wren is a Jedi or not, thanks to new info from StarWars.com.

According to the site's recap for Ahsoka Episode 7 (titled "Dreams and Madness"), Sabine Wren is officially a Jedi.

Describing the episode’s closing moments episode, the recap referred to Ezra Bridger, Ahsoka Tano, and Sabine as "our three Jedi heroes," seemingly putting to rest questions about Sabine's Jedi status:

“Following two climactic rematches — Sabine with Ezra versus Shin, and Ahsoka against Baylan — our three Jedi heroes are finally together. Ezra’s joyous statement, a realization that he is finally heading back home, is the payoff of a thread that started with the finale of 'Star Wars Rebels.' It’s hard not to smile along with him.”

While this is not a confirmation of her being Force-sensitive, it does answer one fairly big question fans have had during Ahsoka's run thus far.

Is Sabine Force-Sensitive?

Sabine Wren may be a Jedi in the eyes of the Star Wars brass, but it still remains to be seen if she is actually Force-sensitive.

One would assume being a Jedi comes with some level of Force attunement, but that is not necessarily the case.

During the Clone Wars, to join the Jedi Order, one had to possess the ability to channel the Force, but that has not always been the case.

In canon, the Church of the Force and Guardians of the Whills said that "devotion to the Force was not exclusive to Force users" (via StarWars.com) and that having Force abilities isn’t required to be a Jedi:

"Devotion to the Force was not exclusive to Force users, though. There were religions that were made up of people incapable of using the mystical energy that bound the galaxy together, yet they still believed in and preached its power."

Sabine could potentially fall into this category, being a Jedi, but not being able to wield the Force.

However, she has demonstrated some Force-like abilities, communicating with her master Ahsoka telepathically during Ahsoka Episode 7, so there may be even more Sabine-related reveals on the way.

The Ahsoka finale hits Disney+ on Tuesday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET.