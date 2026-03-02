Invincible Season 4 Reveals 1 'Radical Change' For Mark Grayson

One of Invincible Season 4's most notable creators teased a "radical change" for the show's leading hero, Mark Grayson. Season 4 is already confirmed to throw its main cast into some of its wildest situations yet, which include major challenges some of them have not had to deal with in past seasons. Mark Grayson is no exception in this, as the changes for his character go far beyond the new suit he got in Season 3.

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman teased some new morally questionable standards for the show's leading character, Mark Grayson, in Season 4. In the latest issue of SFX Magazine, Kirkman confirmed a "radical change" for Mark, noting that it is "a lot of fun to explore" for both the creators and Mark Grayson's voice actor, Steven Yeun:

"That's the defining statement, at least early in the season. We'll see how long that lasts, but it's definitely a radical change in him. It's something that's a lot of fun to explore, and it's something that Steven Yeun has been really enjoying this season."

He also touched on the post-Viltrumite prison break pairing of JK Simmons' Omni-Man and Seth Rogen's Allen the Alien, who are planning their next move. Teasing them being "very much a duo" in Season 4, their interaction is "a big part" of what brings Mark into the equation, pulling him into space before the rest of the season unfolds:

"Allen the Alien and Omni-Man are very much a duo for this season. Omni-Man and Allen's interaction is a big part of what is going to be pulling Invincible into this conflict and drawing him out into space and shaking up what's going on in this season."

Along with more than a handful of ultra-powerful villains, Mark will once again have to deal with his father's actions, as his family's impact across the galaxy will continue to be felt. Adapting some of the Invincible comics' darker storylines, Omni-Man and Allen the Alien are expected to look for anything to help them fight the Viltrumite Empire, putting them and much of the universe in danger.

Invincible is based on the comic of the same name, written by author Robert Kirkman (also famous for The Walking Dead). Starring Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandra Oh, Grey DeLisle, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, and more, the show centers on the young superhero Mark Grayson/Invincible as he deals with his growing powers in a world full of dangerous superheroes and villains. Invincible Season 4 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, March 18.

How Mark Grayson Changes Drastically in Invincible Season 4

Invincible Season 4 is set to take on some intense storylines, including the introduction of Thragg, who is arguably Invincible's most iconic villain. Thragg comes to Earth ready to reclaim the planet under his own rule after Mark and his father fail to adhere to the Viltrumite way and cause.

Looking forward, Nolan Grayson and Allen the Alien will continue building their relationship after escaping from a Viltrumite prison together. Committing to fighting the Viltrum Empire together, this bond seems set to get them into serious trouble, getting themselves on Mark's radar, while forcing him to go into space and potentially leaving Earth vulnerable to attack.

Marketing material and other reports about Season 4 have teased that Viltrum may be in line for destruction, a major event from the comics that many are expecting to come to fruition in the show.

While it is still unclear how Mark will be involved in this event, the drama surrounding his family is sure to be a key plot point to follow as the fate of the universe hangs in the balance.