Invincible Season 3's remaining schedule has been confirmed on Amazon Prime Video.

The hardcore animated superhero series, created by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman, is based on the graphic novel series of the same name. Invincible features an all-star cast in Season 3, with Steven Yeun returning in the lead role as Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) a teenager coming into his alien superpowers and learning how to step up as Earth's savior.

Following a ten-month wait, Season 3 of Invincible has begun on Prime Video, picking up with Mark and his friends after a time jump.

Invincible Season 3 Episodes 5-8 Schedule Revealed

Prime Video

Amazon Studios confirmed the release schedule for the remaining four episodes of Invincible Season 3.

After releasing the first three episodes of the newest season on February 6, 2025, the rest of Invincible's season will drop weekly on Prime Video on Thursdays at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT.

The upcoming release dates for Invincible Season 3's final episodes are as follows:

Episode 5: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Episode 6: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Episode 7: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Episode 8: Thursday, March 13, 2025

In line with past seasons, the new season of Invincible has eight episodes in total. However, unlike Season 2, Season 3 will not feature a mid-season break.

What Will Happen in The Rest of Invincible Season 3?

A lot happened in even just the first four episodes of Invincible Season 3.

The season has already debuted Mark's new black and grey suit and introduced an aged-up version of Mark's Viltrumite half-brother, Oliver. However, the end of Season 3's third episode left audiences on a cliffhanger as it revealed that Mark's nemesis, Angstrom Levy, survived their last encounter.

Along with a potential rematch with Levy, Mark will have to handle a plethora of new villains coming his way (read more about Invincible's exciting new cast members here).

All that and Mark's father Nolan, aka Omni-Man, is still waiting in the wings. Omni-Man voice actor J.K. Simmons told The Direct in an exclusive interview that the series continues to play with the "vulnerability and self-doubt" of the character:

"To me, it would have been pretty tedious to play through seasons of him just being the biggest, baddest guy on the block. And I think being able to explore some vulnerability and some self-doubt even is really an interesting journey."

New episodes of Invincible Season 3 are released weekly on Thursdays at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Prime Video.