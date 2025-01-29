Invincible Season 3 Celebrates Release Date With New Poster

A new poster from Amazon Prime Video gave fans a look at the upcoming schedule for Season 3 of Invincible.

Bringing forth a massive cast of Hollywood stars like Aaron Paul and Simu Liu, Invincible Season 3 is already one of 2025's most anticipated seasons of TV. This will also mark the first new episodes of the hit series since the two-part Season 2 concluded in April 2024 (after starting in November 2023).

Fans will see the return of now-iconic characters like Mark Grayson and Omni-Man as the boundaries of Invincible's adult-rated superhero universe are pushed to new heights.

The official Invincible Instagram page celebrated the release of Season 3 by unveiling the official release dates for all eight episodes.

The release dates for Season 3 are laid out for viewers. The series kicks off with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, February 6. This is shown next to a picture of Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson in his updated blue superhero outfit (see more on Mark's new Invincible suit here).

Amazon Prime Video

The full schedule for Invincible Season 3 can be seen below:

Episodes 1-3 - Thursday, February 6

Episode 4 - Thursday, February 13

Episode 5 - Thursday, February 20

Episode 6 - Thursday, February 27

Episode 7 - Thursday, March 6

Episode 8 - Thursday, March 13

What Will Happen in Invincible Season 3?

Viewers already know a handful of facts about what will happen in Invincible Season 3, which has them excited about these eight new episodes.

At the center of those facts is the return of the ultra-powerful Omni-Man and the newly introduced Oliver, Mark Grayson's half-brother. With Omni-Man plotting an escape from Viltrumite jail and Oliver quickly becoming a superhero, chaos will ensue quickly in the new season.

Also important to pay attention to is Mark's new relationship with Atom Eve following his break-up with Amber in Season 2. As the two young superheroes grow closer to one another in a quickly changing world, questions about the potential for their relationship to last will be prominent throughout the season.

Aaron Paul, the star of Breaking Bad, will also play the brand-new villain Powerplex in Invincible Season 3.

Powerplex can absorb energy and transform it into electric blasts, putting Mark and the show's other superhero in serious danger. He is also teased to be testing Mark for his role in his sister's death, which only adds to the emotional side of the story.

Prime Video's highly-regarded animated adult series will bring new twists and turns every week, with much more remaining secret.

Invincible Season 3 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a three-episode premiere on Friday, February 6.