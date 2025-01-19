Invincible Reveals First Look At Season 3's Villain (Photo)

The next season of Invincible is set to include an imposing new villain from the comics.

The adaptation of the Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman has been a critical success for two seasons. The story follows Mark (Steven Yeun), a teenager who attempts to follow in the footsteps of his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), after he begins developing powers at 17.

Season 2 of Invincible saw Omni-Man exiled after his true intentions as a conqueror were revealed. Mark attempts to fill his absence as the hero Invincible and must defeat Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), a new foe threatening his family.

Powerplex Arrives In Invincible Season 3

Prime Video

With Angstrom Levy defeated by the end of Season 2, this leaves the door open for new opponents in Invincible Season 3.

As for who that may be, the official X account for Invincible unveiled a new look at a fresh character for the next season of the show. The caption on the post reads "Powerplex stuns in new image from Invincible Season 3."

In his debut image, Powerplex can be seen in his comic-accurate costume wielding electric powers:

Prime Video

There was no word on who might be voicing Powerplex in the series, but Invincible has a history of top voice talent with Ben Schwartz, Jon Hamm, and Mahershala Ali all making guest appearances in the show (find more about what has been confirmed in Invincible Season 3 here).

Powerplex vs Invincible

Powerplex is known for his narrative of revenge in Invincible as he seeks retribution on Mark for the role he played in his sister's death, which occurred during Invincible and Omni-Man's city-leveling fight in Season 1.

It takes many attempts for Powerplex to gain Invincible's attention in the comics, so the character's appearance may be seeded throughout the season before they come to a climactic confrontation. Powerplex's storyline also has a dark ending, which could tie in thematically with the more intense era that the show is exploring, hinted at by Mark's new suit in Season 3.

It is unclear whether Powerplex will be the major antagonist of Invincible Season 3. The new season is confirmed to feature more Omni-Man which could hint at a return of the series' major villain, but Invincible has plenty of other notable villains to draw from in the source material as well.

Invincible Season 3 will be released on Prime Video on February 6.