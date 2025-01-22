Invincible Announces Exciting Season 3 Cast: Aaron Paul, Simu Liu & More

Invincible will soon return for its third season on Prime Video, and the superhero series has recruited some major actors to play its new characters.

Robert Kirkman's animated adaptation of the comic book series he co-created has won over audiences in its first two seasons with its nuanced perspective on superheroes and its bold and bloody style.

Invincible is also known for its impressive voice cast, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, and Gillian Jacobs.

All the New Characters & Actors in Invincible Season 3

Aaron Paul - Powerplex

Aaron Paul

Powerplex (aka Scott Duvall) was one of the first new villains teased for Invincible Season 3 and is primed to test Mark for his role in his sister's death. Powerplex can absorb energy and turn it into electric blasts.

Aaron Paul has been confirmed as the voice behind Powerplex, with the actor known for his roles in Breaking Bad, Westworld, and BoJack Horseman.

Kate Mara - Becky Duvall

Kate Mara

Another A-list star joining Invincible Season 3 is Kate Mara, who has had roles in House of Cards, American Horror Story, and starred as the Invisible Woman in 2015's Fantastic Four.

Mara will voice Becky Duvall, who is Powerplex's wife and the mother to his son. Invincible Season 3 will serve as a reunion for Mara and Paul who last worked together on the Black Mirror episode 'Beyond the Sea'.

Christian Convery - Oliver

Christian Convery

Mark's half-brother Oliver will return in Season 3 with a new voice. Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, The Monkey) is set to voice Omni-Man's second son.

After being introduced as a child in Season 2 of the show, Oliver will mature rapidly in the new season of Invincible. If the comics are anything to go by it's likely fans will see him take on the mantle of Kid Omni-Man under Mark's mentorship.

Simu Liu - Multi-Paul

Simu Liu

Dupli-Kate's sibling Multi-Paul will appear in Invincible Season 3 with a major actor attached. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will voice Paul in the new season with the character no doubt appearing to investigate the death/re-emergence of his sister.

Similar to Kate, Paul can create copies of himself, which he gained from an ancient Chinese curse placed upon his family.

Xolo Maridueña - Dropkick/Fightmaster

Xolo Maridueña

Blue Beetle and Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña pulls double duty in Invincible Season 3 voicing twins Dropkick and Fightmaster.

The characters are time-traveling martial arts experts with a vendetta against the Guardians of the Globe leader The Immortal.

Tzi Ma - Mr. Liu

Tzi Ma

Legendary Hong Kong-American actor Tzi Ma (Kung Fu, Mulan, Rush Hour 3) will lend his voice to Mr. Liu in Invincible Season 3.

Mr. Liu is the leader of the syndicate known as the Order and has the ability to project into the form of an ancient Chinese dragon.

John DiMaggio - The Elephant

John DiMaggio

Futurama and Adventure Time star John DiMaggio will debut in Invincible Season 3 as The Elephant. His character has the strength and durability of an elephant and bears similarities to the Rhino from Marvel Comics.

Doug Bradley

Doug Bradley

Prime Video purposefully redacted who Doug Bradley will be portraying in Invincible Season 3, so fans will have to wait and see. The actor is best known for his role as Pinhead in the Hellraiser films.

Jonathan Banks

Jonathan Banks

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Jonathan Banks is another new cast member rounding out the lineup for Invincible Season 3. Similar to Bradley, who he will be voicing in the new season is being kept under wraps for now.

Invincible Season 3 will premiere on February 6 on Prime Video (read more about the new season here).