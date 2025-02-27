Aaron Paul makes his debut as Scott Duvall (aka Powerplex) in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.
Invincible's latest episode sees Mark dealing with a powerful new enemy who is seeking revenge for the death of his loved ones during the infamous battle between Omni-Man and Invincible in Chicago.
Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 premiered on Prime Video on February 27.
Invincible Season 3 Episode 6 Cast Guide: Every Guest Star
Daphne Diamantopoulos - Gretchen Duvall
Daphne Diamontopolous guest stars in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 as Gretchen Duvall, Scott's sister who tragically died during Omni-Man and Invincible's battle in Chicago back in Season 1.
Invincible is Diamantopoulos' first major voice acting credit.
IMDb: Daphne Diamantopoulos
Heather Gonzalez - Jessica Duvall
Jessica is Scott Duvall's niece who died alongside her mother in Chicago during Invincible's battle with Omni-Man. The character is voiced by Heather Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is a veteran voice actress known for bringing characters to life in Beyblade X, Monster Hunter: Rise, and Project Rainbow.
- Instagram: @hezzy_starr_vo
- IMDb: Heather Gonzalez
Patrice Covington - District Attorney Barnett/Chicago Mayor
Patrice Covington joins the voice cast of Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 as District Attorney Barnett and the Chicago Mayor during the memorial service for the fallen victims during Omni-Man and Invincible's brutal fight.
Covington has credits in Chicago P.D., The Perfect Couple, and For What It's Worth.
- Instagram: @patricecovington
- Wikipedia: Patrice Covington
- IMDb: Patrice Covington
Cliff Curtis - Paul
Cliff Curtis returns to play Paul, Debbie's new boyfriend who is still trying to adjust with the superhero life of her sons, Mark and Oliver.
Curtis also starred in Avatar: The Way of Water, The Meg 2, and Fear the Walking Dead.
- Wikipedia: Cliff Curtis
- IMDb: Cliff Curtis
Khary Payton - Kyle
Khary Payton portrays Kyle in the new episode. Kyle is Amber's new boyfriend following her breakup from Mark.
Payton also serves as the voice of Black Sampson in Invincible.
Outside of the animated series, Payton also voiced characters in Young Justice, Teen Titans Go!, and The Legend of Vox Machina.
- Instagram: @kharypayton
- Wikipedia: Khary Payton
- IMDb: Khary Payton
John DiMaggio - The Elephant
John DiMaggio returns as The Elephant in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.
The villain appears in the early moments of the episode where he is stopped by Oliver from wreaking havoc in the city.
DiMaggio also voiced characters in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Futurama.
- Instagram: @thejohndimaggio
- Wikipedia: John DiMaggio
- IMDb: John DiMaggio
Luke Macfarlane - Rick Sheridan
Luke Macfarlane returns to bring Rick Sheridan to life in the new episode.
Rick is Mark's longtime friend who appears during the bowling party to celebrate William's birthday.
Macfarlane also starred in Killjoys, Brothers & Sisters, and Over There.
- Instagram: @ten_minutes_younger
- Wikipedia: Luke Macfarlane
- IMDb: Luke Macfarlane
Jason Mantzoukas - Rex-Splode
Rex-Splode (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas) has a prominent arc in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.
After deciding to leave the Guardians of the Globe alongside some other core members, Rex started dating Shrinking Rae.
Things take a turn when Rae gets honest with Rex about leaving the superhero gig behind, making things complicated for him since he doesn't want to follow her path.
Mantzoukas has credits in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the cast of Big Mouth Season 7, and Twisted Metal.
- Wikipedia: Jason Mantzoukas
- IMDb: Jason Mantzoukas
Grey Griffin - Shrinking Rae/Monster Girl
Grey Giffin is back as the voice of Shrinking Rae and Amanda/Monster Girl.
In Invincible Season 3, Episode 6, Rae decides to tell Rex that she wants to retire as a superhero since she doesn't want to risk her life anymore. This comes after she almost died in the previous season.
As for Monster Girl, Rudy (Robot) manages to find a way to stop her de-aging whenever she transforms by using a special belt that he created.
Griffin is known for being part of the cast of Sausage Party Foodtopia.
She also voiced Selina Kyle in Batman: Arkham City and Bridget in Thelma the Unicorn.
- Instagram: @greydelisle
- Wikipedia: Grey Griffin
- IMDb: Grey Griffin
Aaron Paul - Powerplex
Joining the cast of Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 is Aaron Paul as Powerplex.
Powerplex is a new supervillain who has the ability to absorb energy and turn it to electric blasts.
He is hellbent on getting his revenge against Invincible because he is blaming him for the death of his sister and niece.
It turns out that both are fallen victims during the brutal battle between Omni-Man and Invincible in Chicago in the Season 1 finale.
Paul is perhaps best known for his iconic role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.
The actor also starred in Need for Speed, Black Mirror, and Westworld.
- Instagram: @aaronpaul
- Wikipedia: Aaron Paul
- IMDb: Aaron Paul
Zazie Beetz - Amber
Zazie Beetz briefly returns as Amber, Mark's ex-girlfriend whom he reunites with during William's birthday party.
While they had a heartbreaking breakup in Season 2, Amber and Mark are still friends and they are happy with their respective romantic relationships.
Beetz is known for her roles in Deadpool 2, Joker: Folie à Deux, and Atlanta.
- Instagram: @zaziebeetz
- Wikipedia: Zazie Beetz
- IMDb: Zazie Beetz
Andrew Rannells - William
Andrew Rannells is back in voicing William, Rick's boyfriend who has successfully recovered after being experimented on by D.A. Sinclair in Season 2.
Rannells is part of the voice cast of Trolls 3: Trolls Band Together, Big Mouth Season 7, and The Intern.
- Instagram: @andrewrannells
- Wikipedia: Andrew Rannells
- IMDb: Andrew Rannells
Sterling K. Brown - Angstrom Levy
Sterling K. Brown's Angstrom Levy returns in the post-credits scene of Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.
Levy can be seen assembling variants of Mark Grayson, seemingly preparing for another attack against the prime Mark in the current timeline.
Brown is currently leading the cast of Hulu's political and sci-fi thriller, Paradise (read more about its filming locations here).
The award-winning actor also starred in Black Panther, Waves, and American Fiction.
- Wikipedia: Sterling K. Brown
- IMDb: Sterling K. Brown
Ben Schwartz - Shapesmith
Ben Schwartz returns as Shapesmith, a member of the Guardians of the Globe who tried to stop Powerplex from his rampage.
As a martian, his special abilities include shapeshifting into anything or anyone.
Schwartz recently voiced the title character in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
The actor can also be seen in The Afterparty Season 2, Parks & Recreation, and Bojack Horseman.
- Instagram: @rejectedjokes
- Wikipedia: Ben Schwartz
- IMDb: Ben Schwartz
Kate Mara - Becky Duvall
Becky Duvall (voiced by Kate Mara) is Scott/Powerplex's wife who pushes his limit to get the justice that he deserves. She helps Scott utilize a plan to bring Invincible out, but it goes sideways after his anger gets the best of him.
Mara previously starred in Fantastic Four, The Martian, and Class of '09.
Here are the other main stars who appeared in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6:
- Christian Convery - Oliver
- Steven Yeun - Mark
- Gillian Jacobs - Eve
- Sandra Oh - Debbie Grayson
- Ross Marquand - Rudy/The Immortal
- Cleveland Berto - Darkwing
- Chris Diamantopoulos - Donald Ferguson/Tech Trooper
- Zachary Quinto - Robot
New episodes of Invincible Season 3 premiere every Thursday on Prime Video at midnight PT (read more about its official release schedule here).