Aaron Paul makes his debut as Scott Duvall (aka Powerplex) in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.

Invincible's latest episode sees Mark dealing with a powerful new enemy who is seeking revenge for the death of his loved ones during the infamous battle between Omni-Man and Invincible in Chicago.

Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 premiered on Prime Video on February 27.

Invincible Season 3 Episode 6 Cast Guide: Every Guest Star

Daphne Diamantopoulos - Gretchen Duvall

Gretchen Duvall

Daphne Diamontopolous guest stars in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 as Gretchen Duvall, Scott's sister who tragically died during Omni-Man and Invincible's battle in Chicago back in Season 1.

Invincible is Diamantopoulos' first major voice acting credit.

IMDb: Daphne Diamantopoulos

Heather Gonzalez - Jessica Duvall

Heather Gonzalez

Jessica is Scott Duvall's niece who died alongside her mother in Chicago during Invincible's battle with Omni-Man. The character is voiced by Heather Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is a veteran voice actress known for bringing characters to life in Beyblade X, Monster Hunter: Rise, and Project Rainbow.

Patrice Covington - District Attorney Barnett/Chicago Mayor

Patrice Covington

Patrice Covington joins the voice cast of Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 as District Attorney Barnett and the Chicago Mayor during the memorial service for the fallen victims during Omni-Man and Invincible's brutal fight.

Covington has credits in Chicago P.D., The Perfect Couple, and For What It's Worth.

Cliff Curtis - Paul

Cliff Curtis

Cliff Curtis returns to play Paul, Debbie's new boyfriend who is still trying to adjust with the superhero life of her sons, Mark and Oliver.

Curtis also starred in Avatar: The Way of Water, The Meg 2, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Khary Payton - Kyle

Khary Payton

Khary Payton portrays Kyle in the new episode. Kyle is Amber's new boyfriend following her breakup from Mark.

Payton also serves as the voice of Black Sampson in Invincible.

Outside of the animated series, Payton also voiced characters in Young Justice, Teen Titans Go!, and The Legend of Vox Machina.

John DiMaggio - The Elephant

John DiMaggio

John DiMaggio returns as The Elephant in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.

The villain appears in the early moments of the episode where he is stopped by Oliver from wreaking havoc in the city.

DiMaggio also voiced characters in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Futurama.

Luke Macfarlane - Rick Sheridan

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane returns to bring Rick Sheridan to life in the new episode.

Rick is Mark's longtime friend who appears during the bowling party to celebrate William's birthday.

Macfarlane also starred in Killjoys, Brothers & Sisters, and Over There.

Jason Mantzoukas - Rex-Splode

Jason Mantzoukas

Rex-Splode (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas) has a prominent arc in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.

After deciding to leave the Guardians of the Globe alongside some other core members, Rex started dating Shrinking Rae.

Things take a turn when Rae gets honest with Rex about leaving the superhero gig behind, making things complicated for him since he doesn't want to follow her path.

Mantzoukas has credits in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the cast of Big Mouth Season 7, and Twisted Metal.

Grey Griffin - Shrinking Rae/Monster Girl

Monster Girl & Shrinking Rae

Grey Giffin is back as the voice of Shrinking Rae and Amanda/Monster Girl.

In Invincible Season 3, Episode 6, Rae decides to tell Rex that she wants to retire as a superhero since she doesn't want to risk her life anymore. This comes after she almost died in the previous season.

As for Monster Girl, Rudy (Robot) manages to find a way to stop her de-aging whenever she transforms by using a special belt that he created.

Griffin is known for being part of the cast of Sausage Party Foodtopia.

She also voiced Selina Kyle in Batman: Arkham City and Bridget in Thelma the Unicorn.

Aaron Paul - Powerplex

Aaron Paul

Joining the cast of Invincible Season 3, Episode 6 is Aaron Paul as Powerplex.

Powerplex is a new supervillain who has the ability to absorb energy and turn it to electric blasts.

He is hellbent on getting his revenge against Invincible because he is blaming him for the death of his sister and niece.

It turns out that both are fallen victims during the brutal battle between Omni-Man and Invincible in Chicago in the Season 1 finale.

Paul is perhaps best known for his iconic role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

The actor also starred in Need for Speed, Black Mirror, and Westworld.

Zazie Beetz - Amber

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz briefly returns as Amber, Mark's ex-girlfriend whom he reunites with during William's birthday party.

While they had a heartbreaking breakup in Season 2, Amber and Mark are still friends and they are happy with their respective romantic relationships.

Beetz is known for her roles in Deadpool 2, Joker: Folie à Deux, and Atlanta.

Andrew Rannells - William

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells is back in voicing William, Rick's boyfriend who has successfully recovered after being experimented on by D.A. Sinclair in Season 2.

Rannells is part of the voice cast of Trolls 3: Trolls Band Together, Big Mouth Season 7, and The Intern.

Sterling K. Brown - Angstrom Levy

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown's Angstrom Levy returns in the post-credits scene of Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.

Levy can be seen assembling variants of Mark Grayson, seemingly preparing for another attack against the prime Mark in the current timeline.

Brown is currently leading the cast of Hulu's political and sci-fi thriller, Paradise (read more about its filming locations here).

The award-winning actor also starred in Black Panther, Waves, and American Fiction.

Ben Schwartz - Shapesmith

Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz returns as Shapesmith, a member of the Guardians of the Globe who tried to stop Powerplex from his rampage.

As a martian, his special abilities include shapeshifting into anything or anyone.

Schwartz recently voiced the title character in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The actor can also be seen in The Afterparty Season 2, Parks & Recreation, and Bojack Horseman.

Kate Mara - Becky Duvall

Kate Mara

Becky Duvall (voiced by Kate Mara) is Scott/Powerplex's wife who pushes his limit to get the justice that he deserves. She helps Scott utilize a plan to bring Invincible out, but it goes sideways after his anger gets the best of him.

Mara previously starred in Fantastic Four, The Martian, and Class of '09.

Here are the other main stars who appeared in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6:

Christian Convery - Oliver

Steven Yeun - Mark

Gillian Jacobs - Eve

Sandra Oh - Debbie Grayson

Ross Marquand - Rudy/The Immortal

Cleveland Berto - Darkwing

Chris Diamantopoulos - Donald Ferguson/Tech Trooper

Zachary Quinto - Robot

New episodes of Invincible Season 3 premiere every Thursday on Prime Video at midnight PT (read more about its official release schedule here).