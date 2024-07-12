Sausage Party: Foodtopia features a massive cast of A-listers featuring the voices of Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, and many more.

The new animated series from Amazon Prime Video acts as the sequel to 2016's Sausage Party as it continues the misadventures of its food protagonists led by Seth Rogen's Frank as they navigate in a world where they successfully revolt against humanity.

Things take a turn for the worse, however, when they realize the difficulties of living in a world where humans are not the dominant species.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia premiered on Prime Video on July 11.

Every Main Voice Actor in Sausage Party Foodtopia

Seth Rogen - Frank

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen returns to voice Frank in Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

Frank, a sausage, is considered as an icon of the food rebellion as he led the charge in killing the humans to stop them from consuming his peers.

He is also instrumental in letting his food allies know about the dark truth behind humans consuming them, leading to the start of the revolution.

Frank is romantically entangled with Brenda. Together, they act as leaders.

Rogen is a veteran comedian who is best known for his roles in Neighbors, 40 Year Old Virgin, and This Is the End.

Kristen Wiig - Brenda Bunson

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiiig reprises her role as Brenda Bunson, a hot dog bun who shares the same passion with Frank in leading the food group to defeat the humans.

Brenda's leadership is quite needed amid the major changes that the food are experiencing for the first time, such as rain.

Wiig recently voiced Lucy Wilde in Despicable Me 4. The actress also has over 100 credits to her name, with memorable roles in Wonder Woman 1984, Palm Royale, and Bridesmaids.

Michael Cera - Barry

Michael Cera

Michael Cera lends his voice to a deformed hot dog named Barry.

At the start of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Barry is struggling to find his purpose after the war with the humans.

Despite that, Barry soon makes himself busy by diving deep into another mission: help track down and save missing food from the rain.

Cera previously appeared as Allan in Barbie, Evan in Superbad, and Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Alejandro Saab - Kareem Abdul Lavash

Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab voices Kareem Abdul Lavash, Sammy's rival-turned-friend who was killed during the great war between food and humans.

Lavash appears in flashbacks as Sammy deals with his PTSD after witnessing the death of his friend.

Saab replaces David Krumholtz who voiced the character in 2016's Sausage Party. He is a veteran voice actor who brings different characters to life in Genshin Impact, Monkie Kid, and Persona 3 Reload.

Edward Norton - Sammy Bagel Jr.

Edward Norton

Edward Norton is back as Sammy Bagel Jr., a Jewish bagel who is still reeling from the loss of his rival, Kareem, during the great war.

Sammy's way of moving on includes spending some intimate and sensual time with the other food.

Norton had a lone appearance in the MCU as Bruce Banner in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. The actor also starred in Glass Onion, Primal Fear, and Birdman.

Will Forte - Jack

Will Forte

Will Forte brings Jack to life in Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

Jack is the human who Barry controls in order to get information about the different things that humanity deals with everyday, starting with rain.

Forte's most recognizable role is playing Phil Tandy Miller in The Last Man on Earth. The actor also starred in Thelma the Unicorn, Nebraska, and MacGruber.

Sam Richardson - Julius the Orange

Sam Richardson

Julius (voiced by Sam Richardson) is a selfish orange who only looks out for himself and not his fellow food.

At one point, Julius decides to ignore another food seeking for help during the flood, cementing his careless nature.

Richardson can be seen in Veep, Detroiters, and The Afterparty.

Scott "Diggs" Underwood - Gum

Scott "Diggs" Underwood

Scott "Diggs" Underwood joins the stellar voice cast as Gum, the Stephen Hawking-like narrator and genius member of the food group.

Gum has regenerative healing factor and has the knowledge on how to stop humans. He also announces in Episode 1 that food is the dominant species on Earth after thwarting humanity.

Underwood is a storyboard artist and actor whose credits include Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, The Addams Family, and My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.

Grey Griffin - Carrot

Grey Griffin

Grey Griffin joins the world of Sausage Party as the voice of a Carrot, one of the survivors of Foodtopia who thrives in the new community while enjoying the new rules enforced by Julius the Orange.

Griffin voiced several iconic characters in the past, such as Selina Kyle in Batman: Arkham City, Bridget in Thelma the Unicorn, and Amanda in Invincible.

Sugar Lyn Beard - Jeri Rice

Sugar Lyn Beard

Sugar Lyn Beard voices Jeri Rice, a notable character who appeared in Episode 1.

Jeri Rice is one of the members of the food group who lost all of her fellow rice grains during the great flood caused by the rain.

Beard previously appeared as Becky Sharpe in The CW's The Flash, Sheryl in The Package, and Kate in Unpregnant.

André Sogliuzzo - A1 Sauce

André Sogliuzzo

André Sogliuzzo is part of the cast as the voice of A1 Sauce, one of Julius the Orange's enforcers who make life difficult for food workers.

Sogliuzzo has over 300 credits and fans may recognize his voice after bringing notable characters like Sideswipe (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen), King Verago (Elena of Avalor), and King Bumi (Avatar: The Last Airbender) to life.

Conrad Vernon - Dip

Conrad Vernon

Conrad Vernon is part of the voice cast as Dip, a food held hostage by one of the surviving humans in the aftermath of the war.

Thankfully, Barry, Brenda, and Frank swoop in to save him from being eaten.

Vernon provided the voice for Mason in Madagascar, Gingerbread Man in Shrek, and Gingy in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is now streaming on Prime Video.

