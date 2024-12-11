Keanu Reeves headlines the voice cast of Secret Level Episode 8 as a mysterious mecha pilot.

Amazon Prime Video's anthology series explores unique standalone stories in different video game universes. In Episode 8, "Armored Core: Asset Management," the story follows a mech pilot tasked with a critical mission that could give him answers to his past.

Secret Level Episode 8 premiered on Prime Video on December 10.

Every Main Voice Actor in Secret Level Episode 8

Keanu Reeves - Pilot

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves brings the legendary mecha pilot to life in Secret Level's "Armored Core" episode.

The pilot is later revealed to be an augmented human hearing a certain voice, which allows him to connect seamlessly with his mech.

While not much is known about the pilot's origins, it looks like he is based on the protagonist of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, C4-621. In the game, C4-621 can also hear voices in his head.

Given that he is considered an outcast, the pilot finds his purpose by fulfilling his mission of becoming an ace pilot of his mech. His latest mission involves finding others like him and eliminating them by doing whatever means necessary.

Reeves is part of the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the voice of its main villain, Shadow. The seasoned actor is also known for his roles in the John Wick movies, The Matrix, and Toy Story 4.

Erin Yvette - The Voice

Erin Yvette

The Voice (played by Erin Yvette) is the sentient voice that offers the pilot advice and insight during missions and day-to-day encounters with other humans.

Yvette is an award-winning voice actress known for her work on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Good Night World, and Hades II.

Temuera Morrison - Old Salt

Temuera Morrison

Temuera Morrison lends his voice to Old Salt, who stops the pilot's attacker in the bar.

He tells him that the pilot is the "last of the old-school [augmented humans]," so they need to back off.

Morrison previously appeared in Ahsoka as part of the cast of returning Star Wars actors. The actor can also be seen in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, Far North, and Sons of Summer.

Patrick Schwarzenegger - The Kid

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger voices The Kid in Secret Level Episode 8.

The Kid is the pilot's bully and attacker in the bar who could not believe that the higher-ups "even let him in a Core like that," considering that he is an augmented human.

Schwarzenegger recently joined the cast of the first season of The Boys spin-off, Gen V, as Golden Boy. The actor also starred in Midnight Sun, The Terminal List, and HBO Max’s The Staircase.

Steve Blum - Dispatch / Mechanic

Steve Blum

Steve Blum voices two characters in Secret Level Episode 8: the dispatcher and the mechanic.

The mechanic is a guy that the pilot steals a cigarette from outside the bar and calls him a junkie.

Meanwhile, the dispatcher tells the pilot to get to the hangar since he has a job in place and wants him in "Shrieker" (the mech) before the sun rises.

Blum is a veteran voice actor who brought various notable characters to life, such as Zeb Orrelios in Star Wars Rebels, Wolverine in Wolverine and the X-Men, and Starscream in Transformers Prime. The actor returned to the Star Wars universe after voicing Zeb's surprise return in The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 5.

The final batch of episodes of Secret Level will premiere on Prime Video on Tuesday, December 17.